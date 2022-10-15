Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Sunny & mild
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Lingering high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another nice string of days, but we have big change in store for next weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the mid 70's. Light and variable breezes for most, with northerly winds at 5-10 mph for some. Breezes will calm this evening and we will see mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what it means for Oregon
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
KTVZ
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington State
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington State exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The blaze, dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, began October 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas in Clark County near the Oregon border, smoldering and creeping through steep, rocky terrain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
focushillsboro.com
The Great Oregon Shakeout Is An Earthquake Exercise Scheduled On October 20
It is a phrase that has been drilled into our heads numerous times in an effort to have us ready for an earthquake. The phase will be in the spotlight during the Great Oregon ShakeOut, which will take place on October 20 at 10:20 in the morning. According to the...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Skyline Trail Was The First Trail To Run Along The Peak Of The Cascades In Central Oregon
The first version of the Oregon Skyline Trail ran all the way from Crater Lake to Mount Hood. It was the trail that came before the Pacific Crest Trail, and although it was dubbed the Oregon Skyline Trail, it regularly deviated from the path of the Pacific Crest and went down slopes on both sides of the Cascade crest.
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Prepared for This Year’s Great Oregon Shakeout Earthquake Drill
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management) Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake. Nearly half a million Oregonians have registered to take part in this year’s self-led Great ShakeOut drill at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, pledging to Drop, Cover and Hold On for at least 60 seconds as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
‘Insane’: Massive meteor lights up sky over western Washington
SEATTLE — A meteorite glowed brightly over Seattle Wednesday night, and many Seattleites took to social media after capturing it on video. The meteor was seen just after 10:15 p.m. and people quickly took to Twitter to share their videos. The National Weather Service Seattle confirmed in replies that it was a meteor.
Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest
Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely for the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. The Seattle Times reports county Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Thursday that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture of what the U.S. could see in the next month or so. In the past, he says major surges in Europe have been a good predictor of what the U.S. can expect. Duchin and Oregon health officials on Thursday urged residents to get the updated COVID booster shot as soon as possible.
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
This movie is popular among horror-obsessed Oregonians
Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to determine the most popular horror movie in each state. In Oregon, Midsommar tops the list.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
columbiagorgenews.com
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oregon using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Chronicle
The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned
Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
kptv.com
Enter pet pictures, help raise $20,000 for Oregon Humane Society in photo contest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is inviting people to submit pictures of their furry and four-legged friends into their annual photo contest and help raise $20,000, they announced Friday. The fund-raising contest will be open for submissions until Oct. 21 – seven days to enter for a...
