Sarkisian proud of Longhorns for gutting out win over Iowa State as Oklahoma State looms
Head coach Steve Sarkisian recalled a moment from Saturday’s TCU-Oklahoma State matchup when asked about preparing for Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders ahead of Texas’ road trip to Stillwater this weekend. After Oklahoma State fell in double overtime to TCU 43-40 Saturday, TCU’s student section rushed the field. After...
Veteran Longhorns learn from youth, provide leadership on men’s basketball roster
Despite Chris Beard fulfilling his first season as head coach, last year’s men’s basketball team was defined by seniority and experience throughout the roster. But with Beard bringing in several new transfers last year, there was little chemistry or opportunities for the younger players to learn from the veterans.
Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program
Delaware State is on track for its best season in a decade. And Isaiah Williams is a big part of that. The post Isaiah Williams anchors rising Delaware State program appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Heinicke back at QB, Dotson hopeful to return
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders look to build off Thursday night’s win over the Bears Sunday as they host a struggling Green Bay Packers team. However, the Commanders will be without Carson Wentz, and will have Taylor Heinicke start. Heinicke started 15 games last year for Washington, after Ryan Fitzpatrick went […]
