‘Autopilot’ drove Tesla into barrier causing ‘catastrophic injuries,’ lawsuit claims, echoing fatal Mountain View crash

TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero
Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
teslarati.com
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi spotted seemingly broken down on an on-ramp
A Tesla Semi electric truck was spotted seemingly broken down on an on-ramp near a highway in Northern California. After years of delays, Tesla has finally started production of the Tesla Semi last week. The first deliveries are expected to start on December 1, and the electric truck is going...
SFGate
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Jose on Thursday. The crash happened in a residential neighborhood on Sajak and Lundy Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai Promises 50 Percent More EV Range, OTA Updates in the Coming 'Software Age'
Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are cars that change important aspects of their performance based on new lines of code. With over-the-air updates, SDVs can adjust everything from infotainment to safety features to self-driving capabilities. Hyundai will spend $12.6 billion by 2030 on what it is calling the upcoming Software Age for...
torquenews.com
Lectron’s New CCS Adapter For Tesla DC Charging Undercuts Tesla’s Price By $51
Lectron has just introduced a new adapter that allows Tesla owners to charge at DC fast charging locations. Here are the details. Lectron has just announced that it now offers a CCS charging adapter so that Tesla owners can plug into non-Tesla DC fast chargers (DCFCs). This adapter will allow Tesla owners to enjoy charging at thousands of public DCFCs across America.
Elon Musk Says Air Turbulence Is Not a Big Deal
It is one of the reasons that lead some people to give up air travel. For many people, it is one of the causes of their fear of flying. It often is the most tense moment of the flight. Air turbulence. It often causes travelers to panic. It can lead...
Does the 2023 Fisker Ocean Have Apple CarPlay?
Apple CarPlay is a great way for Apple users to stay connected. Most modern cars have this feature. But does the 2023 Fisker Ocean? The post Does the 2023 Fisker Ocean Have Apple CarPlay? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Silicon Valley
Recent cyberattacks highlight the vulnerability of California schools
If Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, can be hit with a ransomware attack, how prepared are California’s public schools for the increasing threat of cyberattacks?. It depends, according to experts working in the field of cybersecurity and information technology in the state’s public schools. Some...
topgear.com
Mythbusting the world of EVs: do luxury electric cars need a long range?
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Rolls-Royce and Bentley are both talking about selling electric cars. Talking, but not doing. Apparently they await the battery technology that would satisfy their customers. Well, duh, it’s already here. What is a Rolls-Royce powertrain about? Smoothness, silence, instant...
Autoweek.com
How Much Should You Worry About EV Fires?
Most people understand that electric cars are far different than the gas-guzzling vehicles of the last century, but there are still plenty of misconceptions about battery-powered automobiles. Many people believe that electric cars catch fire at a much higher rate than gas vehicles and that the battery pack under the floor of an EV is a ticking time bomb. Though fire is something everyone should be alert for, it's not an imminent danger for EV owners. Let's take a look at how common lithium ion battery fires are and determine if the safety risks are elevated for people in electric cars.
Electric Vehicles Topped 6 Percent of All US Car Sales in Q3
2023 Bolt EV front three-quarter backed-in on a residential driveway. ChevroletTesla still dominates the sales charts but Ford and Chevrolet are angling to break through the barrier.
