‘Autopilot’ drove Tesla into barrier causing ‘catastrophic injuries,’ lawsuit claims, echoing fatal Mountain View crash

Most people understand that electric cars are far different than the gas-guzzling vehicles of the last century, but there are still plenty of misconceptions about battery-powered automobiles. Many people believe that electric cars catch fire at a much higher rate than gas vehicles and that the battery pack under the floor of an EV is a ticking time bomb. Though fire is something everyone should be alert for, it's not an imminent danger for EV owners. Let's take a look at how common lithium ion battery fires are and determine if the safety risks are elevated for people in electric cars.

