Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Warriors star Jordan Poole reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ massive $109 million extension
$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Stephen Curry closes Warriors preseason with mini-Shaqtin moment
The NBA preseason is the perfect time to work out the kinks. That apparently goes for celebrations as well. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry did exactly that after flexing his made three in their final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. Check out Steph Curry with a rare stumble...
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed
After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama
Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
A frustrated Brodie lashed out.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ X-factor for 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors are entering the 2022-23 season feeling pretty good about their team. Even with the recent drama between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the Warriors are among the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. The quest to repeat as champions will be hard, but if there is one team that knows […] The post Warriors’ X-factor for 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Stephen Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
Report: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. agree to four-year extension
Agent Sam Permut tells Wojnarowski that it’s a four-year, $82.5M deal. However, according to Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, only the first season is fully guaranteed. Wojnarowski describes the extension as having a “unique” structure that will have major upside for Porter while also providing protections...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Track to Play in Thunder Season Opener
Oklahoma City's star guard is set to return from a minor injury just in time for tip-off.
theScore
Rockets extend Porter on 4-year, $82.5M deal
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Only the first year of his deal is fully guaranteed for $15.86 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The contract includes June trigger dates to guarantee his salary, but the deal allows the Rockets to release Porter without paying the full amount, Charania adds.
Paolo Banchero securing that bag off the court with endorsement deal with Jordan Brand
UPDATE: Paolo Banchero’s Jordan Brand deal is now official right as his rookie season is set to begin. Paolo Banchero has not played a single minute in the NBA (at least officially) but already, he’s making quite an impact on the world of basketball. The Orlando Magic shocked the NBA after taking the former Duke standout […] The post Paolo Banchero securing that bag off the court with endorsement deal with Jordan Brand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks dealt worrying Khris Middleton injury update ahead of regular season
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the championship favorites for the 2022-23 season. However, the start to their campaign may not be very smooth following the latest injury update for All-Star forward Khris Middleton. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Middleton is expected to be out for the first few weeks as he rehabs […] The post Bucks dealt worrying Khris Middleton injury update ahead of regular season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I think I was born with it’: Victor Wembanyama drops truth bomb on being built different
Nothing about Victor Wembanyama is normal. It’s the reason why basketball fans fawned over the 7-foot-3 forward when he put up multiple 30-point performances against the G-League Ignite last month. People around him joke he might be from his own planet. He may as well be given his mindset towards basketball and beyond it. “I’ve […] The post ‘I think I was born with it’: Victor Wembanyama drops truth bomb on being built different appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed
The Denver Nuggets are set to open the 2022-23 season on the road against the Utah Jazz, and it appears they’ll have their two superstars in the lineup. According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be available to play in the season opener. Jokic had played in […] The post Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
