The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns

After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed

After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama

Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb

At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ X-factor for 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are entering the 2022-23 season feeling pretty good about their team. Even with the recent drama between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the Warriors are among the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. The quest to repeat as champions will be hard, but if there is one team that knows […] The post Warriors’ X-factor for 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Stephen Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. agree to four-year extension

Agent Sam Permut tells Wojnarowski that it’s a four-year, $82.5M deal. However, according to Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, only the first season is fully guaranteed. Wojnarowski describes the extension as having a “unique” structure that will have major upside for Porter while also providing protections...
Rockets extend Porter on 4-year, $82.5M deal

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Only the first year of his deal is fully guaranteed for $15.86 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The contract includes June trigger dates to guarantee his salary, but the deal allows the Rockets to release Porter without paying the full amount, Charania adds.
Paolo Banchero securing that bag off the court with endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

UPDATE: Paolo Banchero’s Jordan Brand deal is now official right as his rookie season is set to begin. Paolo Banchero has not played a single minute in the NBA (at least officially) but already, he’s making quite an impact on the world of basketball. The Orlando Magic shocked the NBA after taking the former Duke standout […] The post Paolo Banchero securing that bag off the court with endorsement deal with Jordan Brand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks dealt worrying Khris Middleton injury update ahead of regular season

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the championship favorites for the 2022-23 season. However, the start to their campaign may not be very smooth following the latest injury update for All-Star forward Khris Middleton. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Middleton is expected to be out for the first few weeks as he rehabs […] The post Bucks dealt worrying Khris Middleton injury update ahead of regular season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I think I was born with it’: Victor Wembanyama drops truth bomb on being built different

Nothing about Victor Wembanyama is normal. It’s the reason why basketball fans fawned over the 7-foot-3 forward when he put up multiple 30-point performances against the G-League Ignite last month. People around him joke he might be from his own planet. He may as well be given his mindset towards basketball and beyond it. “I’ve […] The post ‘I think I was born with it’: Victor Wembanyama drops truth bomb on being built different appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed

The Denver Nuggets are set to open the 2022-23 season on the road against the Utah Jazz, and it appears they’ll have their two superstars in the lineup. According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be available to play in the season opener. Jokic had played in […] The post Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
