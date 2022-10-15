Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. In a statement to the BBC, his agent Belinda Wright announced the news and praised the actor for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered...
A Haunting In Venice: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Agatha Christie Movie Adaptation
Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting In Venice movie adaptation will bring to life another one of Agatha Christie's murder mystery novels.
Collider
'The Others': A Different Take on the Haunted House Flick
Haunted house flicks are prolific. From the age of classical Hollywood (Robert Wise's The Haunting) through to schlocky-yet-underrated '70s yarns such as The Amityville Horror, franchise fan favorite The Conjuring to more cerebral fare like The Shining and The Haunting of Hill House, the ghost story is a tireless movie-making springboard. It's a genre that continues to get significant mileage out of a typically fairly straightforward concept. Unsuspecting tenants become aware of, or inadvertently stir up, vengeful, restless (and oftentimes malignant) spirits who dish out an almighty bedeviling. A lot of the time, spirited film-goers can foresee the signs, read the harbingers.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
NME
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
wegotthiscovered.com
An outlandishly unnecessary creature feature that cratered at the box office goes full throttle on Netflix
Sometimes, you hear a pitch for a movie that leaves you scratching your head and wondering who the hell could possibly be asking for such a thing to exist. In the case of 2016’s forgotten financial disaster Monster Trucks, the concept was literally co-created by a four year-old child, who also happened to be the son of Paramount’s president.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
A.V. Club
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"
David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Hagrid in "Harry Potter" movies, dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor who played a crime-solving psychologist on the TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72. Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause. Coltrane came...
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
Maine Campus
Jordan Peele’s “Nope” takes trauma through a different turnstile
In July 2022, critically acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest innovative horror film “Nope” was released. Peele’s claim to fame as a director was the 2017 psychological horror film “Get Out,” which is often cited by critics as one of the best and most original movies of the 21st century. He also directed the 2019 horror film “Us,”and while not as highly praised as “Get Out,” it is still considered a cut above most horror movies that are released today.
ComicBook
The Nun 2 Begins Filming, New Conjuring Movie Debuts in 2023
Filming has begun on The Nun 2. On Saturday, filmmaker James Wan took to social media to share an image from the upcoming next film in The Conjuring Universe, revealing that photography has begun on the sequel in France. The film, which is being directed by Michael Chaves who directed the Conjuring spinoff The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is current set for release in 2023.
Popculture
Classic Cult Movie Set to Become TV Series
The classic cult movie The Wicker Man is getting a new adaptation, as it is now set to become a TV series. Deadline reports that actor/director Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish's The Imaginarium is producing the new show, alongside Urban Myth Films, which is backed by Studiocanal. The script has been written by Howard Overman (Misfits, The War of The Worlds), and the producers are said to be "in the early stages of pitching to potential broadcaster."
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Twentieth Century Begins, Part 1 Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Twentieth Century Begins, Part 1 right now? Read on to find out!. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Twentieth Century Begins, Part 1. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Borislav...
Spooky movies to get you in the Halloween spirit
Halloween entertainment is serving major nostalgia this year, with some of our favorite spooky classics being remade, or better yet, getting a sequel.
John Carpenter Picks The Perfect ‘Sound Of Halloween’ Songs While Discussing His New ‘Halloween Kills’ Score
Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. Today, it’s the legendary director and composer John Carpenter, the man behind the original Halloween film and the score to the latest installment, Halloween Ends.
Wild Bunch Swoops on Sci Fi Thriller Series ‘Arcadia’
Wild Bunch TV has boarded high-concept sci-fi thriller series, “Arcadia” from Belgian production shingle, jonnydepony (“Blackout,” “Transport”). Created by Philippe De Schepper and Bas Adriaensen, “Arcadia” refers to a post-global catastrophe society where its citizens’ rights and entitlements are determined by their scores. Life is good as long as you remain “healthy, focused and efficient.” Four sisters, Luz, Milly, Alex and Hanna, retain top scores except for Luz. Their father, anxious to save Luz from being expelled to the Outer World, alters her scores but is caught. He is banished from Arcadia and the entire family is placed under surveillance, their scores...
NME
Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Mr. Midnight’ adaptation
Netflix has released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular Southeast Asian fictional horror book series Mr. Midnight. The streaming platform shared the trailer on October 14, giving viewers a glimpse into a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour of horror, featuring indigenous spooks like dukuns and toyols among a variety of supernatural creatures that will arrive on Netflix just ahead of Halloween when the series premieres on October 24.
