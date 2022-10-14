Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Wild 7-6
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season.Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. "I haven't been in a game like that I don't think in my career. I'm glad I can check...
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 17th with Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild.
NHL
Golden Knights Roll in Seattle, 5-2
Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net twice as the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0) topped the Seattle Kraken (1-1-1), 5-2, on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Vegas wasted no time getting the scoring started as William Carrier set up Keegan Kolesar for the game's first goal just 12 seconds into the contest. Less than three minutes later, Marchessault potted his first of the night and the Golden Knights carried the 2-0 lead into the intermission. After a quiet start to the middle frame, Reilly Smith scored his first goal of the year to put Vegas up, 3-0, at 13:55 of the period. Marchessault added to the lead with less than three minutes to play before Shea Theodore capped off the three-goal period as the Golden Knights went up, 5-0. The Kraken scored twice in the final period, but Adin Hill secured the 5-2 victory for Vegas.
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
FOX Sports
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
Derek Lalonde gets his ‘WOW’ moment as Red Wings win home opener
What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ home opener?Derek Lalonde says Red Wings won the ‘right way’. On Friday, a sell-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena was treated to an exciting night as head coach Derek Lalonde picked up his first win with the Detroit Red Wings.
AP source: Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced. The deal was reached Monday, the deadline for players out of the rookie draft class of 2019 to agree to extensions. The 22-year-old Porter will make $3.2 million this season in the last year of his current deal which remains in place. He is one of the young players the rebuilding Rockets hope will help them return to contention. Porter was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft and spent his first NBA season with the Cavaliers before being traded to the Rockets in January 2021.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils for first road game of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first road game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reflects On Falling Short of World Series Once Again
Kershaw comes up empty handed yet again and knows this feeling all too well.
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from Ontario Reign 8-2 win over Abbottsford
ONT: Taylor Ward (1) ASST: Alan Quine (1) ABB: Arshdeep Bains (1) ASST: Linus Karlsson (2), John Stevens (1) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (1) ASST: T.J. Tynan (1), Jordan Spence (1) – PP ONT: Helge Grans (1) ASST : Akil Thomas (1), Jacob Doty (1) Second Period. ONT: Lias Andersson...
NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The surging New York Rangers will look to build off their perfect start to the year as they square off with the Winnipeg Jets who will be making their season debut this evening. It is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Rangers-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed.
Comments / 0