KATU.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

New details released about law enforcement shooting in Northeast Portland

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the circumstances that led to a deputy shooting a person on Oct. 5 near Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland. Deputy Rory McPherson was assigned to the transit police division when the sheriff’s office said he stopped a man associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon near the intersection of Northeast Grand and Holladay. McPherson detained Tristen William Borges, 31, who then yelled to a woman in a nearby car.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver Police searching for high-risk missing child

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police Department is asking for the help of the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Trinity Landsiedel is a 5'2 white girl with black hair, brown eyes, and about 120 lbs. According to police, she is considered a high-risk missing person due to her...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

1 dead in fiery crash down ravine near Troutdale

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a car crash and fire near Troutdale on Sunday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a car on fire on SE 282nd. Ave. south of Southeast Division Street. The car was found on the west side of the road down a steep ravine. Gresham firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
TROUTDALE, OR

