Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Black residents in Herschel Walker's home town, Wrightsville, Georgia, say they would never vote for him in the U.S. Senate race. The post Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker’s ‘baggage’ is becoming too ‘unbearable,’ Georgia lieutenant governor says
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor criticized Herschel Walker for recent reports made against him, calling the latest allegations that the GOP Senate candidate paid for a woman’s abortion part of Walker’s “baggage” that is becoming “unbearable” for the party. In an interview with CNN...
Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question
Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
NFL・
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah debate?
Friday night's much anticipated debate between Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker was a fast-paced affair, and many claims were thrown out by both candidates. Walker largely managed to avoid the gaffes he has become known for on the campaign trail thus far, and Warnock dodged many of the questions posed by the moderators, though remained composed throughout. ...
Herschel Walker Doubles Down on Cop Badge: ‘It’s Real’
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has defiantly claimed again that the cop badge he pulled out at Friday’s debate is real and that he has been “working with law enforcement for years,” including training, leadership, and health and wellness programs.After copping heat online for the stunt, where he was criticized for producing a prop during the debate, the Georgia Republican sat down with NBC News’ Kristen Welker for an interview airing in part Monday on Today. In it, he says he has an “honorary sheriff badge” for Chatham County, Johnson County, and Cobb County with “limited rights.”Raphael Warnock: “One thing...
Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker fails to show for key debate – live
Walker declines to debate Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock during key election campaign – follow all the latest
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker news – live: Walker insists Georgia debate sheriff badge is ‘legit’ despite mockery
Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He told the interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.Mr Walker’s remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule...
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker skips out on second Senate debate against Warnock
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker opted not to appear at a second debate against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) Sunday. This second debate comes two days after his first, which he attended. The Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young Debate Series hosted the second debate and will also host a subsequent debate on Monday and another on Tuesday for candidates for other offices. It is the protocol of the series to invite all candidates to participate, an invitation Warnock and libertarian Chase Oliver accepted, but also represent absent candidates via an empty podium.
Georgia's debate put Senate race in spotlight in battle for control of chamber
Georgia's two Senate candidates, incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, faced off in what will likely be their only debate. Nikole Killion reports from Georgia on one of the races that could be crucial in determining which party controls the Senate.
Events in Georgia take center stage once again as Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
ATLANTA — The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final hearing Thursday afternoon and laid the blame for the insurrection at the feet of former President Donald Trump. Georgia was once again front and center during the hearing with committee members highlighting events at the Georgia State Capitol, including the former president’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
NPR
Georgia Senate Debate, Saudi Arabia Feud, China's Communist Party Congress
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia faced off last night against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a highly anticipated debate. The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia took a plunge this week - largely over oil. And in China, tomorrow marks the start of a political event with deep significance for the country's leadership.
Georgia's Senate candidates to face off in their first debate
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will face his Republican challenger Herschel Walker Friday night in their first and only debate. It comes on the heels of controversy after Walker was accused by an ex-girlfriend of paying for her to have an abortion, something Walker denies. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from outside the debate hall in Savannah, Georgia, on what voters say is most important.
Herschel Walker Skips Georgia Debate, Calls It A 'Sham' Hosted By Raphael Warnock's Friends
Walker was represented on stage by an empty podium at the event hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.
