Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Fire displaces tenants from North Riverside apartment complex
Investigators are still working to determine the exact origin and cause of a two-alarm fire that started on the top floor of a 44-unit apartment building at 8011 Edgewater Road just before midnight on Oct. 13 and resulted in a complete evacuation of the tenants. Fire gutted two top-floor units...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
BEDS Plus eyes December opening for new Summit facility
If you’ve seen work being done at the former CEDA building in Summit, and are wondering what’s going on, it’s a new BEDS Plus facility that will be open by the end of the year. The building at 7666 W. 63rd Street is a $3.1 million public-private...
fox32chicago.com
Skokie police distribute catalytic converter alarms to residents
SKOKIE, Illinois - With catalytic converter thefts out of control, Skokie police distributed free alarms to residents on Sunday. The alarms were distributed in partnership with Farmer's Insurance and North Shore Community Bank. More than 600 residents signed up for the program, but police had about two hundred available and...
Chicago Fire Department opening application process to the public
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in eight years, the Chicago Fire Department has opened its application process to the public. On Friday, the top brass at CDF was asked how those efforts are going. "So far, the turnout is looking really good. Of course, in 2014, we had 25,000 people sign up. But we only hire so many people a year," said Cmsr. Annette Nance-Holt of the Chicago Fire Department. "So right now, the turnout is excellent. We're still waiting for that diversity number to kick up, though."The Chicago Fire is taking applications until Monday. There's a rigorous testing process for anyone hoping to make the cut. Right now, a number of suburban fire departments are also looking for new recruits, particularly women.
Newly arrived migrants mistreated at Humboldt Park facility, sources say
Newly arrived migrants in Chicagoland have been making some friends locally, but those friends shared with WBBM that there may be some mistreatment of the asylum seekers at a Salvation Army facility in Humboldt Park.
Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend
The 99-cent smoke detectors are available at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago, while supplies last.
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
fox32chicago.com
3 killed in Gurnee car accident
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were killed early Sunday in a car accident in north suburban Gurnee. Just after 2 a.m., officers saw large flames along a tree line on Grand Avenue near North Greenleaf Street, Gurnee police said. Officers found a Jeep on fire after it crashed into a...
CBS News
Standoff ends in Oak Park for person in distress in Harlem Avenue building
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 19-hour standoff in Oak Park has ended and the streets along Harlem Avenue near Division have reopened. Police were out in force in Oak Park Thursday afternoon as they responded to a barricade situation with someone in distress. The standoff brought several officers to...
wcsjnews.com
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
Transgender doctor, whose tuberculosis research saved ‘millions,’ honored in Lakeview
Saturday marked the 10th anniversary dedication of the Legacy Walk, an outdoor LGBTQ+ history exhibit thought to be the only one of its kind. Each bronze marker commemorates the life and work of notable individuals of the LGBTQ+ community.
vfpress.news
Replica Gun At Forest Park Walmart Sets Off Active Shooter Rumors
Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Two male juveniles were apprehended Sunday afternoon after a replica gun in their possession set off speculation on social media that there may have been an active shooter event at the Forest Park Walmart, 1300 Des Plaines Ave. in Forest Park.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Gurnee crash: 3 killed after Jeep SUV crashes into tree line, catches fire, police say
A Jeep SUV caught fire after crashing into a tree line, police said.
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
fox32chicago.com
Cooper Roberts fundraiser: Event being held this weekend for Highland Park shooting victim
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A fundraiser will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 to benefit one of the youngest victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting. Cooper Roberts was left partially paralyzed after being shot during the holiday massacre. At 8 years old, he continues to inspire those around him – including people he's never met.
Alderman, other locals scramble to get supplies to 50 more migrants bussed to Chicago
Another busload of migrants, about 50 in all, arrived in Chicago Saturday afternoon from a detention center in Texas. The migrants had been dropped off by a bus near Clinton and Van Buren. There were men, women, and children huddled in the cold.
