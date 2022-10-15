Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby
Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating 20 best NFL defenses entering Week 7
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
Patriots vs. Browns: Live Updates as New England looks to improve to 3-3
The New England Patriots head to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Week 6 matchup is an important one for two teams hoping to make the playoffs despite entering the week with identical 2-3 records. MassLive has live updates from FirstEnergy Stadium (scroll down).
FOX Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls Brian Daboll 'Best TE coach' he's ever had, ranks NFL's top TEs
Rob Gronkowski made his return to the FOX NFL Kickoff show on Sunday, where he will appear throughout the season after rejoining FOX Sports as an on-air analyst. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked questions by fellow analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw as well as host Curt Menefee for a new segment called "Like It or Spike It."
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
