Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
CF Montreal Begin Their MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign Against Orlando City
28 teams have now become 14 with the MLS Cup playoffs officially upon us. LAFC edged out the Union in the pursuit of the Supporters’ Shield. Now on the line is the coveted cup, and the beauty is that anyone can win it. CF Montreal versus Orlando City at Saputo Stadium is a fascinating first-round match-up, a true battle of north and south.
lastwordonsports.com
13 Reasons the Kansas City Chiefs Win on Sunday
Halloween is about two weeks away. And there are plenty of superstitions including black cats, ghosts, and even fear of the number 13 for some. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the number 13 brings back the warm fuzzies from last year’s miraculous win over the Buffalo Bills. 13 seconds was all that was left for Patrick Mahomes to break many hearts in Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Oregon State vs. Washington State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
lastwordonsports.com
Is There Hope For Justin Fields?
The Chicago Bears mortgaged their future in 2021 to trade up and select Justin Fields with the 11th overall. A hyper-athletic prospect with college production to boast, Fields was supposed to be the savior for the Chicago Bears franchise. His performance over the past two years has been anything but, and his performance Thursday night was a snapshot of the issues in the Windy City.
lastwordonsports.com
Three Takeaways: Atlético Ottawa Won Crucial Road Playoff Game
LANGFORD, BC – The Canadian Premier League champions Pacific FC, hosted Atlético Ottawa at Starlight Stadium. However, the game did not go as planned as Atlético Ottawa won the crucial road playoff game at Starlight Stadium. Atlético Ottawa Won an Important Playoff Road Game at Starlight Stadium...
Pac-12 football standings after Week 7: It's a 4-team race for the championship
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: It was a wild week in the Pac-12. Well, it happened again on Saturday. Utah stunned USC in Salt Lake City on Saturday night in a game full of terrible calls by the Pac-12 officials. Colorado earned its first win of the season just weeks after firing Karl Dorrell, and Stanford upset Notre Dame in South Bend.
Yardbarker
Washington Huskies: Game 7 vs. Arizona – TV, Weather, Injuries, More
For Game 7, the Washington Huskies host Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 7 of the Washington Huskies 2022 football season as they host Arizona. Whether you are headed to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
USC vs. Utah, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
TV Channel: FOX (4K) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market. fuboTV is available...
lastwordonsports.com
WTA San Diego Final Prediction: Iga Swiatek vs Donna Vekic
There are two players remaining in what was a loaded draw in the first WTA event in San Diego since 2015. Iga Swiatek continues an incredible year with her ninth final after a strong win over American Jessica Pegula in the semis. The #1 player in the world faces unseeded qualifier Donna Vekic. Neither player has had an easy road to the final, with four total sets dropped between the two finalists. The courts will be dry again on a beautiful day and the two deserving finalist will look to hoist the trophy in the final North American event before the Year-End Finals.
lastwordonsports.com
Bruce Arena Looks Back on an Underwhelming 2022 For the New England Revolution
2022 has been a year of a few highs and many lows for the New England Revolution. Following that 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Decision Day, the season drew to a close. It wasn’t quite the same as 2021’s record-breaking Supporters’ Shield win. Here is what head coach Bruce Arena had to say on the season that has been and the season that will soon come.
lastwordonsports.com
Dallas Stars Winger to Be The New Rising Star
The beginning of the 2022-2023 NHL season kicked off this week. The Dallas Stars’ season opener was on the road against the Nashville Predators. The Predators were off to a 2-0-0 start, after defeating the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic as part of a Global Series. This off-season was a busy one for the Stars, adding a new coaching staff, new players, and making some risky moves. Due to cutting down the roster and players getting hung up in contract negotiations, this first regular season game was really the first time the roster has played together. While this new team gets their footing, the 4-1 win over Nashville indicated a new star may have emerged.
What Deion Sanders told No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter to get him to sign with Jackson State
During a '60 Minutes' interview, Travis Hunter said Deion Sanders' talk of the opportunity to 'shine a light' on HBCUs brought him to Jackson State.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Headed to Oregon for Week 8
The network’s signature pregame show will set the stage for the biggest Pac-12 game so far this season.
lastwordonsports.com
Sonny Milano Signs with Washington Capitals
Sonny Milano came off a career season and into a new contract today with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. Despite his high draft position – 16th overall in 2014 – Milano has not had an easy time trying to establish an NHL career. He was drafted as a pure offensive threat, and for good reason. He was an absolute terror for the U.S. National U-18 Team, scoring 29 goals and 86 points in just 58 games. He wasn’t great defensively, which dropped him down a bit, but his scoring ability was worth taking a chance on.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 17th with Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: USC loss clears stage for a new No. 1 team out west
Here we go. USC’s loss to Utah — albeit in the final minute at a deliriously crazy Rice-Eccles Stadium — sets up a new top two in the Pac-12 power rankings. And they’re squaring off at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins are now the top two teams in our power rankings, even though both had a bye this past week. Game day, we have an idea. Elsewhere around the conference, Stanford beat Notre Dame in a result that would have sounded a lot more impressive about a month ago. Washington’s defense was horrific once again, but Michael Penix had...
USC vs. Utah: Stream, injury reports, and broadcast info for Oct. 15, 2022
USC versus Utah. It’s the game circled in red ink when the schedules were released for the 2022 college football season. The Trojans were expected to have at least one loss by now, and the Utes were expected to be unbeaten. The roles have reversed, setting up a fascinating situation in which Utah is playing to save its season. USC is playing to make a statement and gain crucial leverage in the Pac-12 title chase, with Oregon facing UCLA one week from now. One of those teams will lose a game, so USC knows it has an opportunity.
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #23 Saint Louis Billikens
The Saint Louis Billikens had a very disappointing season last year. Javonte Perkins tore his ACL just a couple of weeks before the season started and that seemed to majorly throw them off. But he is back healthy this year and five of the top six guys from last year’s team return as well. The Billikens start the season as one of the favorites in the Atlantic-10.
lastwordonsports.com
Cam Akers Trade Destinations, Ranked
According to reports from across the league, the Los Angeles Rams are actively trying to trade running back Cam Akers. The running back will not play in Week 6’s contest against the Carolina Panthers and most believe that he has played his last down in Los Angeles. Akers hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft billing since joining the NFL, but there are a few teams that would likely be interested in adding him to their backfield.
Comments / 0