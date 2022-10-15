The Frieze art fair may be in full swing right now in London but, on Friday, the British capital’s attention was on the National Gallery, where climate activists staged a protest that appeared to threaten a Vincent van Gogh painting. The activists, who are part of the climate change–focused group Just Stop Oil, threw tomato soup on van Gogh’s Sunflowers, an important example of the Post-Impressionist’s style and one of the National Gallery’s many treasures. Then the activists glued themselves to the wall under the painting. The gesture is one that Just Stop Oil has regularly done in the U.K., where its...

