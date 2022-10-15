Read full article on original website
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Hispanic Heritage Month: 15 Children’s Books by Latinx Authors You Should Add to Your Home Library
Every year in the United States, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. This celebration started as a week-long festivity in 1968, but in 1988 it expanded into a month-long observance. Some refer to this celebration as Latino Heritage Month, while others use more inclusive language, such as Latinx Heritage Month and Latine Heritage Month. Regardless of what you call it, it’s a time of year where people in the US who come from all over Latin America and Spanish-speaking countries celebrate their language, roots, traditions, culture, and food. A great way to join the celebration...
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
In its 33rd year, Mariachi USA continues to center a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture.
NPR
Kate Beaton's new graphic memoir is about the dark type of job you take for money
There are jobs you take because you find them fulfilling, or they're a stepping stone to a career you imagine for yourself. And then there are jobs you take for the money. The new graphic memoir "Ducks" is about the latter. It's by cartoonist Kate Beaton, the author behind the popular webcomic comic "Hark! A Vagrant." But while that comic was known for its funny and exuberant takes on historical figures with ducks, Beaton uses her talents to examine her own life, working in the oil sands of Alberta, Canada. Andrew Limbong reports.
Nothing About Us Without Us: Disability Arts Now
Art has played an integral—maybe even primary—role in the burgeoning movement for disability justice throughout the United States in the last decade. In memoirs, paintings and drawings, sculptures, installations, videos, and live performances, and in venues ranging from small galleries to movie theaters to professional sports arenas, disabled artists have shared their myriad perspectives on life, again and again. With persistence, these works have begun to chip away at the ableist beliefs that structure disability oppression, and we are beginning to see hints of the effects as the cultural tides turn. In Hollywood, for instance, a pattern has been disrupted: for...
Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Van Gogh Painting in London, Raising Anger and Confusion
The Frieze art fair may be in full swing right now in London but, on Friday, the British capital’s attention was on the National Gallery, where climate activists staged a protest that appeared to threaten a Vincent van Gogh painting. The activists, who are part of the climate change–focused group Just Stop Oil, threw tomato soup on van Gogh’s Sunflowers, an important example of the Post-Impressionist’s style and one of the National Gallery’s many treasures. Then the activists glued themselves to the wall under the painting. The gesture is one that Just Stop Oil has regularly done in the U.K., where its...
