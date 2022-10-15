ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL. They aren’t the same old Jets who haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league’s longest active drought.
Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday they will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday’s key AFC South battle against Jacksonville. Taylor, last year’s NFL rushing champion, will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. He had only missed one...
AP source: Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced. The deal was reached Monday, the deadline for players out of the rookie draft class of 2019 to agree to extensions. The 22-year-old Porter will make $3.2 million this season in the last year of his current deal which remains in place. He is one of the young players the rebuilding Rockets hope will help them return to contention. Porter was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft and spent his first NBA season with the Cavaliers before being traded to the Rockets in January 2021.
Braves’ Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton was struck in the pitching elbow by a line drive Saturday and lasted only two innings against Philadelphia in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, the second time in the last two postseasons the right-hander was forced out by a batted ball.
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
Rob Gronkowski calls Brian Daboll 'Best TE coach' he's ever had, ranks NFL's top TEs

Rob Gronkowski made his return to the FOX NFL Kickoff show on Sunday, where he will appear throughout the season after rejoining FOX Sports as an on-air analyst. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked questions by fellow analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw as well as host Curt Menefee for a new segment called "Like It or Spike It."
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
