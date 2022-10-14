ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sand Hills Express

Gunmen open fire on customers and staff at Mexican bar, killing 12

Twelve people were killed in a shooting at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, local authorities said, with growing cartel violence making the region one of the country’s most dangerous. Police believe Saturday’s attack in Guanajuato state took place when an armed group entered the bar in the city of Irapuato at around 8 pm and opened fire on customers and staff.
Daily Mail

No bones about it! Moment brazen thief steals 14ft Halloween skeleton from Texas front lawn in broad daylight

A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot-tall skeleton from a Texas condominium owner's front lawn in broad daylight. Footage from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the thief drives up to the victims' home in Austin in a white SUV at around 4.45pm Saturday before dissembling the skeleton and putting it in her trunk.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy