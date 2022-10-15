Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 133 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Desert Center, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 92 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 530 AM MST At 440 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Queen Valley, or 8 miles southwest of Superior, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 223. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 01:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches. * WHERE...South of Chicken and east of Dot Lake. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off this afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 25 mph through this morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 01:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 230 AM MST At 138 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Freeman, or 19 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Estrella Sailport, Ak-Chin Village, Mobile and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 145 and 162. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 31 and 39. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 167. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST /915 PM PDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has diminished. However, some minor flooding is likely ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch Estates, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 08:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Superior; Tonto Basin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Frio by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Frio and southwestern Atascosa Counties through 815 AM CDT At 742 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hilltop, or near Dilley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dilley, Derby, Hilltop and Hindes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Chippewa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of western Chippewa County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 PM CDT this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for coastal flooding will be highest near high tide at 2:15 AM Tuesday morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern La Porte LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 08:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Far Northern Maine, Northeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations especially over areas that received heavy rainfall late last week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Potential heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with locally upwards of 3 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Watch issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Washington, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...The Dense Fog Advisory has now expired. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following county, Imperial. * WHEN...Until 145 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PDT, the public reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro and the New River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River; Superior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 06:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 4 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will come in squalls with visibility briefly near zero. Conditions will improve some this afternoon as winds decrease, but snow showers will continue into Thursday.
Freeze Watch issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
