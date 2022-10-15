ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Yuba County parents accused in assault on high school principal, taking gun to campus

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Yuba County sheriff’s deputies arrested the parents of a Lindhurst High School student who are accused of taking a loaded ghost gun to the campus before the father reportedly assaulted the principal.

The parents, James Renshaw Sr. and Tabitha Heidbreider, were arrested after the reported attack on Sept. 28 at Lindhurst High in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Department announced Friday in a news release. It was unclear why the Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests more than two weeks after the incident.

Renshaw and Heidbreider were arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, carrying a loaded gun in a public place, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing a weapon on a school campus, manufacturing or assembling a firearm and child endangerment.

Renshaw also faces a charge of committing an assault on a school employee, sheriff’s officials said.

About 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, deputies were called to Lindhurst High on Olive Avenue for a report of several youths fighting on campus. One of the youths, Renshaw’s and Heidbreider’s child, was injured during the fight and was taken to a hospital.

After learning about the fight, Renshaw and Heidbreider went to the high school. Sheriff’s officials said Renshaw entered the front office and “immediately began assaulting the principal.” The principal defended himself until deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Renshaw at the school. Campus staff told deputies that Heidbreider had left the school.

The deputies then served a search warrant at the parents’ home, where they found a gun and confirmed the parents had taken the weapon to the high school, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined the recovered firearm was a privately manufactured gun with no serial number, which is commonly known as a ghost gun, sheriff’s officials said.

Renshaw and Heidbreider were felons and prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

