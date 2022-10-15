ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Centre Daily

UNC Football National Championship Odds

After orchestrating a game-winning drive against Duke that was capped off with an Antoine Green eight yard touchdown reception, North Carolina improved to 6-1 on Saturday for the first time since 2015. Now ranked inside the top 25, the Tar Heels are catching the eyes of the college football world,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

