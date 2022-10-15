Photo: PC releases its basketball schedule and Millie Long and her Pirates will be a strong contender to return to the NWAC Championship game. UNDATED – Last Friday was a tough night for the Port Angeles and Sequim high school football teams. Sequim lost 36-21 to a North Mason team that had not won a game. The Bulldogs were last in the league in offense at 9 ppg but scored 36 points on a Wolves defense that is getting low in numbers with injuries. Faas Christianson was voted the Firehouse Grill Player of the game for his play on defense. Now all the Wolves have to do is go to Poulsbo to take on state power North Kitsap.

