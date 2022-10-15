Read full article on original website
LOCAL SPORTS: High school football, college soccer and basketball
Photo: PC releases its basketball schedule and Millie Long and her Pirates will be a strong contender to return to the NWAC Championship game. UNDATED – Last Friday was a tough night for the Port Angeles and Sequim high school football teams. Sequim lost 36-21 to a North Mason team that had not won a game. The Bulldogs were last in the league in offense at 9 ppg but scored 36 points on a Wolves defense that is getting low in numbers with injuries. Faas Christianson was voted the Firehouse Grill Player of the game for his play on defense. Now all the Wolves have to do is go to Poulsbo to take on state power North Kitsap.
High school roundup: Corvallis High girls place second at Lews & Clark meet
The Corvallis High girls cross-country team placed second on Saturday at the 22-team Lewis & Clark XC Invitational at Milo McIver State Park. The Spartans were led by Kate Middleton, who finished seventh in 19 minutes, 24.3 seconds. Avery Nason was 11th in 19:44.8. Washougal (Wash.) took first place with...
High school roundup: Monroe High volleyball team sweeps Reedsport and Waldport
The Monroe High volleyball team swept a pair of Valley Coast Conference matches on Saturday. The Dragons (22-4, 16-0 VCC) defeated Reedsport 25-11, 25-12, 25-9. They followed that up with a 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 win over Waldport. In the opening victory, Bella Gamache led Monroe with 16 kills and 10...
