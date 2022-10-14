CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you’ve been waiting for tests on humans before getting the new COVID-19 booster, those results are now out. Pfizer has just announced its first human trial results of the new bivalent booster: It works, according to a release by the company. The new shot that pairs the original protection with omicron protection gave a better boost in antibodies against omicron compared to an extra shot of the original vaccine.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO