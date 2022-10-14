ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, OH

WKRC

Body cam reportedly shows Ohio officer stabbed in neck by mental patient

DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC/WHIO/CNN Newsource) - Recently-released body cam video reportedly shows the moment an Ohio police officer was attacked by a mental patient. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The Dayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman apparently told responding officers...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

1 person dead following Clermont County fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Pfizer releases results of first human trial of its bivalent COVID-19 booster

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you’ve been waiting for tests on humans before getting the new COVID-19 booster, those results are now out. Pfizer has just announced its first human trial results of the new bivalent booster: It works, according to a release by the company. The new shot that pairs the original protection with omicron protection gave a better boost in antibodies against omicron compared to an extra shot of the original vaccine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former delivery driver sentenced for series of armed robberies

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A serial armed robber and former delivery man was sentenced for seven aggravated robberies Thursday. A judge gave Da'Sean McCleskey, 22, nine to 10.5 years in prison. From December 21, 2021 to January 19, 2022, McCleskey held up clerks at gas stations in Franklin, Moraine,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WKRC

Man found shot in Evanston home

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured after Chester Township crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead and another is injured after a two-car crash in Chester Township. Police say the crash happened at 2:35 p.m. Sunday after Devin Jones' car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. The car then traveled off the roadway and hit a guardrail on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

BLINK 2022: Light brings us together

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Invasive, destructive spotted lanternfly found in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An invasive pest targeting plants is creeping into the Tri-State. They hide well, but when their wings spread, there's no mistaking the spotted lanternfly, a threat to fruit crops and trees. They can also be a nuisance to your plants at home. “They can be especially harmful...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver was sentenced Friday for causing a crash that left a man dead while driving on a suspended license. Raymond Chambers had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault for the 2021 crash. Police say Chambers lost...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Middletown Trunk or Treat puts people in the spooky spirit

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but that is not stopping people from getting in the spooky spirit. People covered their cars in decorations and filled their trunks with candy for Middletown's Trunk or Treat Saturday evening. From pirates to princesses, kids wore their...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Protesters demand extra time, $3,000 payments for Victoria Square tenants

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) – As the Oct. 31 move-out deadline approaches for Victoria Square residents, protesters unveiled new demands for the apartment complex’s owner. They gathered Friday afternoon on Geier Esplanade, near the offices of Sunset Property Solutions. “It’s a small building, and we know that they can...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
EDGEWOOD, KY

