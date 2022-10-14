Read full article on original website
WKRC
2 men, 3 juveniles charged after stolen vehicles were recovered in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - An investigation into several stolen vehicles led to the arrest of two men and three juveniles in Florence Saturday. Friday, police responded to a call about a parked vehicle, which had been reported stolen. The caller apparently said he saw the person who had been driving...
WKRC
Body cam reportedly shows Ohio officer stabbed in neck by mental patient
DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC/WHIO/CNN Newsource) - Recently-released body cam video reportedly shows the moment an Ohio police officer was attacked by a mental patient. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The Dayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman apparently told responding officers...
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
WKRC
Local man skydives for 70th birthday, continues to advocate for people with disabilities
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man with an intellectual, developmental disability checks a box off his bucket list for his 70th birthday. It is something he may not have been able to do without support and advocacy from others. “Superman! Up, up, and away! That's what I say!”...
WKRC
Pfizer releases results of first human trial of its bivalent COVID-19 booster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you’ve been waiting for tests on humans before getting the new COVID-19 booster, those results are now out. Pfizer has just announced its first human trial results of the new bivalent booster: It works, according to a release by the company. The new shot that pairs the original protection with omicron protection gave a better boost in antibodies against omicron compared to an extra shot of the original vaccine.
WKRC
Car show raises money to build park in honor of ODNR officer who died during rescue
WAYNSEVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community is honoring the memory of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. A car show at Caesar Creek State Park will raise money to build the Jason Lagore Memorial Dog Park. Lagore died in February of...
WKRC
Former delivery driver sentenced for series of armed robberies
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A serial armed robber and former delivery man was sentenced for seven aggravated robberies Thursday. A judge gave Da'Sean McCleskey, 22, nine to 10.5 years in prison. From December 21, 2021 to January 19, 2022, McCleskey held up clerks at gas stations in Franklin, Moraine,...
WKRC
Man found shot in Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured after Chester Township crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead and another is injured after a two-car crash in Chester Township. Police say the crash happened at 2:35 p.m. Sunday after Devin Jones' car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. The car then traveled off the roadway and hit a guardrail on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road.
WKRC
BLINK 2022: Light brings us together
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
WKRC
Invasive, destructive spotted lanternfly found in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An invasive pest targeting plants is creeping into the Tri-State. They hide well, but when their wings spread, there's no mistaking the spotted lanternfly, a threat to fruit crops and trees. They can also be a nuisance to your plants at home. “They can be especially harmful...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
WKRC
Driver sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver was sentenced Friday for causing a crash that left a man dead while driving on a suspended license. Raymond Chambers had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault for the 2021 crash. Police say Chambers lost...
WKRC
Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
WKRC
Police: 2 children injured after crash in CUF involving stolen car
CUF, Ohio (WKRC) - At least two children were injured after a crash that involved three cars in CUF. Police say that the driver of a stolen SUV ran a red light and was hit on the side on West McMillan Street Saturday evening. The SUV rolled over and hit...
WKRC
Mother, 5-year-old daughter in critical condition after Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken by medical helicopters to hospitals after a crash in Adams County Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Portsmouth Road near OH-32 around 5:45 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a woman was driving southwest, with her five-year-old daughter in...
WKRC
Middletown Trunk or Treat puts people in the spooky spirit
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but that is not stopping people from getting in the spooky spirit. People covered their cars in decorations and filled their trunks with candy for Middletown's Trunk or Treat Saturday evening. From pirates to princesses, kids wore their...
WKRC
Protesters demand extra time, $3,000 payments for Victoria Square tenants
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) – As the Oct. 31 move-out deadline approaches for Victoria Square residents, protesters unveiled new demands for the apartment complex’s owner. They gathered Friday afternoon on Geier Esplanade, near the offices of Sunset Property Solutions. “It’s a small building, and we know that they can...
WKRC
Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
WKRC
Boone County comes to the rescue after thefts at Devou disc golf course
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A brand new disc golf course that was shut down after thieves stole a majority of baskets reopened at Devou Park. Covington officials said 12-hole baskets were stolen overnight into Wednesday morning. A 13th basket was destroyed. The disc golf course just opened on Oct. 8....
