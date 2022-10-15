Read full article on original website
WAFF
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year
WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - On Thursday the Pentagon Press Secretary Brigader General Pat Ryder announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a Memorandum on Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations. After reviewing the report, General Austin agreed to the recommendations and wants to change the names...
Flying Magazine
Air Force Says HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Are Ready For Duty
The Sikorsky aircraft’s name honors the pioneering HH-3E rescue model from the Vietnam era. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The U.S. Air Force’s HH-60W Jolly Green II is officially ready for action, according to Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, who made the announcement at Joint base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
WDAM-TV
Petal High School welcomes 19 schools for marching band competition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling it out under Friday night lights, a bevy of Mississippi high schools met at Petal High School to keep the competition going. Nineteen marching bands from southern Mississippi high schools competed Saturday at the second annual Petal Invitational. Schools are split into four different...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Honoring Veterans with Military Medals
Veterans Day is a day to celebrate and pay tribute to military veterans. Veterans put their lives at risk to protect the freedom of all Americans. One way society shows respect and gratitude to armed service members is by honoring members with medals and ribbons. While civilians often see these...
WDAM-TV
Eudora Welty Library scheduled to reopen Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four months of daily closures, a downtown Jackson library will reopen. The Executive Director of the Jackson Hinds Library System says after daily closures due to failed HVAC Units the Eudora Welty Library will reopen for public service Monday. This is subject to building temperature monitoring.
WDAM-TV
‘Community Build Day’ held at Laurel Christian High School this weekend
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, Laurel Christian High School held an event for its robotic teams, Javowocky. The event benefited each team that participated in a program called “First,” which recognizes the importance of science and technology. The teams included schools from: Petal, Gulfport, Laurel, and Brookhaven, and...
Navy takes ‘administrative actions’ 8 months after death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen
The U.S. Navy has taken administrative actions against three current or former senior staffers in the sudden February death of SEAL candidate and Seaman Kyle Mullen, officials announced Wednesday. The Naval Special Warfare Command announced Wednesday, more than eight months after Mullen's sudden death, that Mullen died from acute pneumonia,...
Flying Magazine
USAF Tests Reach of KC-135s in 72-Hour Endurance Mission
A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. refuels a B-52 Stratofortess during a 72-hour endurance mission. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. Aircrews of two KC-135s Stratotankers, one of the Air Force’s most iconic aircraft, now have a reputation for also having some of the highest stamina in the service after the aircraft recently conducted 72-hour single-aircraft endurance missions.
