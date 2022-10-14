Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Shemia Fagan visits Lane County elections office
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has been touring all over the state to hear from local elections officials. The goal is to listen to any concerns and make sure everything is running smoothly for staff before election day on November 8th. Fagan visited the Lane...
nbc16.com
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
nbc16.com
Downtown Corvallis begins clearing site for future mental health crisis center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Work is under way on a 24-hour mental health crisis center for people living in Benton County. It's going up near 4th and Van Buren in downtown Corvallis. When it opens, the county says the building will be open 365 days a year for anyone in a crisis, whether they can pay or not.
nbc16.com
The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show comes to a close
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's 38th annual Home Improvement Show concluded Sunday evening. With the theme of wanting you to "Fall" in love with your home again, the show opened Friday evening, welcoming those looking to improve their homes and get started on new projects. The event held over 200 vendors on the show floor, providing homeowners with plenty of options, and ideas. The vendors in attendance said that the crowds that stopped by on opening night blew the shortened Spring show out of the water.
nbc16.com
Volunteers get supplies ready for Egan Warming Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Cold weather is right around the corner and St. Vincent de Paul's Egan Warming Center is preparing to help those in need. Volunteers met early Saturday to sort through supplies, packing up mats, blankets and pillows for warming centers around town, as well as putting together boxes of PPE for volunteers and gathering supplies for pets.
nbc16.com
Lane County Home Improvement Show a hit with visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
nbc16.com
Sprinkler system extinguishes apartment duplex fire in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On October 14, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 970 NW Veterans Way; Eagles Landing. Officials say that it was reported to Douglas County Dispatch that a stove had caught fire in a unit of the apartment duplex and it was filling with smoke.
nbc16.com
Lane County Public Health urges Oakridge residents to find relief from hazardous air
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County Public Health (LCPH) urges Oakridge/Westfir residents to find relief from the hazardous air quality that's been ongoing in the area. “Typically during periods of poor air quality we focus on warning the very young, the very old, and those with preexisting cardiovascular or pulmonary disease of health impacts,” said Lane County Public Health Officer, Dr. Lisandra Guzman, “but in situations like what we are seeing in the Oakridge area, continued exposure to hazardous air can cause short and long-term health impacts for all community members.”
nbc16.com
Free leaf pickup for Roseburg residents to start
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works crews will begin residential leaf pickup starting the week of October 31 and will run through January 6, 2023. Leaf pickup services is provided to residents inside city limits. The Public Works Department says that weekday pickups will begin in the Laurelwood Park...
nbc16.com
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
nbc16.com
Salem man arrested after fatal crash
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, Octoeber 13th around 8:25 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller reported a serious motor vehicle crash on Cordon Road NE hear Swegle Road NE, just east of Salem. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find a red Chevrolet Suburban and a red Toyota Tacoma had been involved in a head-on collision.
nbc16.com
Woman dead in vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 13th, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near Independence Hwy. 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow of Corvallis was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say, the Benton County Crash Team Investigators determined Harlow was...
nbc16.com
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
nbc16.com
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
nbc16.com
Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills
The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
Comments / 0