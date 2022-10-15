ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Residents concerned over safety hazard on Jackson road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents along North Prentiss Street are calling on the city to address a safety hazard just outside their homes. Residents say this sinkhole in the middle of the road has caused problems for drivers for about six months. Those who live nearby say they’ve witnessed...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lane of I-20 westbound is now open after an 18-wheeler fire near the Indiana Avenue interchange. According to officials on the scene, the fire started sometime around 3:30 Monday morning. Vicksburg fire officials were able to put it out shortly after getting the call. No...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

One dead in Richland house fire, according to officials

RICHLAND, Miss. — Richland police are investigating a house fire that turned deadly Sunday morning. According to officials, a home on Thomas Street caught fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. One person was confirmed dead on the scene. Officers identified him as Edward McLean, 72. How the fire started is...
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Eudora Welty Library scheduled to reopen Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four months of daily closures, a downtown Jackson library will reopen. The Executive Director of the Jackson Hinds Library System says after daily closures due to failed HVAC Units the Eudora Welty Library will reopen for public service Monday. This is subject to building temperature monitoring.
JACKSON, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it’s too late

JACKSON, Miss. —A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it’s too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy