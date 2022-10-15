Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Residents hope new MEMA emergency contract fixes Jackson's water issues for good
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are reacting to MEMA's latest emergency staffing contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant as well as other facilities. Many reactions draw towards concern and frustration with getting the Jackson water system where it needs to be for the capital city. The contract, coming...
WLBT
Residents concerned over safety hazard on Jackson road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents along North Prentiss Street are calling on the city to address a safety hazard just outside their homes. Residents say this sinkhole in the middle of the road has caused problems for drivers for about six months. Those who live nearby say they’ve witnessed...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement touts new security plan as state fair ends with ‘no incidents to report’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates have officially closed at the Mississippi State Fair, and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday afternoon that there was no incidents to report. It’s a fact that some are breathing a sigh of relief about because that was not the case a little...
Jackson, Mississippi resident hit with $4,000 water bill following the water crisis that left the city without clean drinking water for over a month: 'No one should be paying this amount'
One Jackson, Mississippi woman says she got a water bill of more than $4,000 after the city was under a boil water notice that lasted over a month.
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
WAPT
Jackson Crime Crisis: Jackson mayor subpoenaed to attend crime hearing before state lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been subpoenaed by the Mississippi House of Representatives Judiciary B Committee to discuss Jackson's crime crisis. On Thursday, state and local leaders met with the committee, but the mayor was absent due to an illness, a committee chair said. Lawmakers...
WAPT
Recycling organization provides two new drop off locations for metro residents
JACKSON, Miss. — People in the metro had the opportunity to recycle their plastic and cans Saturday. A push for recycling has increased in Jackson, and after the latest water crisis bringing thousands of water bottles to the metro, Jacksonians are wanting to properly dispose of their plastic bottles.
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
WLBT
Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lane of I-20 westbound is now open after an 18-wheeler fire near the Indiana Avenue interchange. According to officials on the scene, the fire started sometime around 3:30 Monday morning. Vicksburg fire officials were able to put it out shortly after getting the call. No...
WAPT
Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
WLBT
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WAPT
One dead in Richland house fire, according to officials
RICHLAND, Miss. — Richland police are investigating a house fire that turned deadly Sunday morning. According to officials, a home on Thomas Street caught fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. One person was confirmed dead on the scene. Officers identified him as Edward McLean, 72. How the fire started is...
Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
Appeal possible after Mississippi judge blocks tax-funded grants to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lead attorney for Parents For Public Schools said they are prepared to challenge a possible appeal by the state. This comes after Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Martin’s ruled […]
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
WLBT
Eudora Welty Library scheduled to reopen Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four months of daily closures, a downtown Jackson library will reopen. The Executive Director of the Jackson Hinds Library System says after daily closures due to failed HVAC Units the Eudora Welty Library will reopen for public service Monday. This is subject to building temperature monitoring.
thewestsidegazette.com
Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it’s too late
JACKSON, Miss. —A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it’s too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
Comments / 0