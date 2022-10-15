ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Criminal justice reform advocates host Family Support Center in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Criminal justice reform advocates in Baton Rouge are hosting a weekly event to help support families whose loved ones have been arrested. The 19th Judicial District Courthouse First Appearance Family Support Center is every Tuesday at the River Center Branch Library from noon to 12:55 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Over the counter hearing aids to be sold in Baton Rouge Walmart starting mid-November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walmart is now selling hearing aids over the counter. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will be offered to customers 18 years and older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist. Options including top brands that have Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities and discreet, sleek designs are now available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

City replaces parking meters in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s out with the old and in with the new as Baton Rouge replaces outdated parking meters with solar-powered parking kiosks throughout downtown. East Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says the current meters are from the 60s–causing them to break easily and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. They added that the male victim died from his injuries at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish School Board receives over $1 million in hurricane relief

WASHINTON (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish School Board will receive more than 1 million dollars for hurricane recovery efforts. Sen. John Kennedy announced Monday that approximately $3,011,590 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant money will go towards Ascension and Jefferson parishes. The Ascension Parish School Board will receive...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Expecting parent? Woman’s Hospital is holding a free event on how to care for your baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital is inviting expecting parents to a free event on Saturday, Oct. 15. Parents can go to different booths to learn about how to care for their newborns, get breastfeeding tips, and be taught how to put in a car seat correctly by local experts and pediatricians. Parents will also know what to expect during labor and delivery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Livingston Parish School Board names EFID members

LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board has named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all Livingston Parish School System employees. The school board voted to create the EFID at...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

2 Hollygrove residents lost their home due to fire Friday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department reports that two people had their homes destroyed due to a fire on Fig Street on Friday night. According to reports, a fire started in a home that was under renovation located at 9126 Fig Street around 11:43 p.m. The structure soon collapsed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy