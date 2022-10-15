Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
wbrz.com
With Mississippi River levels low, workers at the USS Kidd can better inspect the destroyer
BATON ROUGE - If you walk on the levee downtown, you'll see the USS Kidd, which has been a staple in Baton Rouge for decades, attracting people from all over to see the historic destroyer. It has been a popular tourist spot in the capital area for a long time.
wbrz.com
Historic 'Catfish Town' property up for sale, on the market for $5M
BATON ROUGE - Two historic buildings in downtown Baton Rouge are now up for sale. Two buildings making up "Catfish Town" and part of the Belle of Baton Rouge are on the market for $5 million, according to a real estate listing. Catfish Town, a network of buildings on France...
brproud.com
Criminal justice reform advocates host Family Support Center in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Criminal justice reform advocates in Baton Rouge are hosting a weekly event to help support families whose loved ones have been arrested. The 19th Judicial District Courthouse First Appearance Family Support Center is every Tuesday at the River Center Branch Library from noon to 12:55 p.m.
brproud.com
Over the counter hearing aids to be sold in Baton Rouge Walmart starting mid-November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walmart is now selling hearing aids over the counter. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will be offered to customers 18 years and older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist. Options including top brands that have Bluetooth and self-tuning app capabilities and discreet, sleek designs are now available.
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
brproud.com
City replaces parking meters in Downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s out with the old and in with the new as Baton Rouge replaces outdated parking meters with solar-powered parking kiosks throughout downtown. East Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says the current meters are from the 60s–causing them to break easily and...
BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. They added that the male victim died from his injuries at...
wbrz.com
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish School Board receives over $1 million in hurricane relief
WASHINTON (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish School Board will receive more than 1 million dollars for hurricane recovery efforts. Sen. John Kennedy announced Monday that approximately $3,011,590 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant money will go towards Ascension and Jefferson parishes. The Ascension Parish School Board will receive...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
brproud.com
Expecting parent? Woman’s Hospital is holding a free event on how to care for your baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital is inviting expecting parents to a free event on Saturday, Oct. 15. Parents can go to different booths to learn about how to care for their newborns, get breastfeeding tips, and be taught how to put in a car seat correctly by local experts and pediatricians. Parents will also know what to expect during labor and delivery.
brproud.com
Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
an17.com
Livingston Parish School Board names EFID members
LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board has named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all Livingston Parish School System employees. The school board voted to create the EFID at...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
brproud.com
Power Coalition for Equity & Justice President says ‘Every vote counts’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you missed the deadline to register to vote in person you still have a chance to register to vote online. The Power Coalition for Equity & Justice explains why it’s important you make your voice heard. “We must make sure that we...
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
WDSU
2 Hollygrove residents lost their home due to fire Friday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department reports that two people had their homes destroyed due to a fire on Fig Street on Friday night. According to reports, a fire started in a home that was under renovation located at 9126 Fig Street around 11:43 p.m. The structure soon collapsed.
Comments / 0