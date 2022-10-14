Read full article on original website
cititour.com
Cocktail Time: Wiggle Room Unveils New Umami-Driven Cocktails
East Village Bar, Wiggle Room, is unveiling umami-driven cocktails created by beverage director Will Krepop (formerly of Cote). They include the Slam Dunk Disco made with Ilegal Mezcal, El Tesoro Reposado Tequila, white miso, banana and apricot; and Hot Lava made with blanco tequila, ayuk pasilla, pineapple, toasted sesame and hot honey.
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
A giant inflatable wonderland is returning to NYC for a limited time
You’ll be able to live out your childhood dreams and launch down a slide into 500,000 translucent balls at Pop In The City, which is returning this fall. The giant, 120-foot-long bouncy castle made its city debut in August with interconnected domes with interactive elements of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements.
cititour.com
Inside the Magnificent Moynihan Food Hall
Now you can wait for a train in style at the Moynihan Food Hall, part of the new Penn Station. There are all sorts of goodies for workers and travelers in the area. At Vesuvio, an off-shoot of the famous bakery in SoHo, there are freshly baked breads, croissants and Italian pignoli cookies.
cititour.com
New Fall Cocktails Arrive at the Pebble Bar at Rock Center
Located in a stylish townhouse in the heart of Rockefeller Center, the Pebble Bar (67 West 49th Street) is introducing new cocktails and bites while debuting its newly renovated third floor bar and expanded seating. New house cocktails, designed by head bartender Tim Sweeney [previously of Slowly Shirley, The Happiest...
I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg
The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
cititour.com
Wafels & Dinges Opens In Flatiron
Wafels & Dinges is expanding to Flatiron with a new shop on West 23rd St. While this popular Belgian waffle chain operates kiosks at Bryant Park and Herald Square, this appears to be its first storefront in the city with seating available outside. Options include the WMD with bananas, strawberries,...
cititour.com
Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue to Reopen Oct 25
Nearly two years after a fire shut it down, Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue (267 Flatbush Ave) in Prospect Heights is firing up the smokers once more. The restaurant will be serving up its slow-smoked prime brisket, sausage, pork ribs and bacon. From the “Elbow Room” comes specialty macaroni and cheese...
Curbed
A Maximalist Condo in the Bronx That’s All About Freedom
Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays started AphroChic as a blog in 2007 to celebrate Black design and style. It’s since spawned their interior design company, a print magazine, several product lines, and now their second book, AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home. It’s “a design book that is also actually a history book,” says Mason. It profiles 16 homes all over the country, from the Harlem opera singer turned chef Alexander Smalls, to Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle’s family getaway in Kona, Hawaii. It also weaves in the evolving story of Black history citing the challenges and the triumphs of Black homeownership in America.
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
Rat City could be a thing of the past when new trash rule goes into effect
Rat City could soon be a thing of the past when the NYC department of sanitation's new trash rule goes into effect.
cititour.com
Ten Electrifying Ways to Celebrate Halloween in New York City
Monolink Presented by Forest Down Under & Firpo: Halloween Weekend on 10/30. Surrender to the enchanted tunes of Electronic and Dance musician DJ Firpo during an exclusive performance at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th St.) on Sunday, October 30th! Lose yourself to the rhythm of hit songs and take in the exhilarating air of pre-Halloween anticipation.
NY1
Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system
There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
Baristas lead all-day strike Saturday at Starbucks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Waves of union organizing continue to sweep the retail sector, hitting Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Amazon, Apple, and other large retailers.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reported, some Brooklyn baristas with Starbucks were off the job and on a picket line on Saturday.It was an all-day strike for workers who voted over the summer to unionize a Starbucks Reserve store in Williamsburg. Baristas stirred it up because they say the coffee giant is ignoring their demands and stalling."They won't even show up at the negotiating table," barista C.J. Toothman said."We're not asking for much for asking for basic work rights,"...
cititour.com
Jackknife Comedy
JACKKNIFE COMEDY is a rad monthly stand-up show on the third Sunday of every month at Q.E.D. in Astoria, hosted and produced by two dummies from Iowa, Gideon Hambright (BRAVO) and Patrick Hastie (LAUGH SPIN). Every month they pick their favorite comedians to come to Queens and do a set.
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars
Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
