ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

By Max Greenwood
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qr8Ij_0iZfwOBR00

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge.

During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock took a dig at Walker, who had claimed in speeches years ago that he had worked in law enforcement.

“I’ve never pretended to be a police officer and I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police,” Warnock quipped, also referring to a 21-year-old police report involving Walker that said the former football star talked about having a shootout with officers.

Walker then appeared to pull some sort of badge out of his pocket before flashing it to the audience. That drew a rebuke from the debate’s moderator.

“You’re very well aware of the rules aren’t you?” the moderator said, scolding Walker for violating debate rules by using a “prop.”

While Walker has claimed in public remarks before he launched his Senate that he worked in law enforcement, there’s no record that he ever actually did so. Walker’s campaign has said that he majored in criminal justice at the University of Georgia and was made an honorary deputy in Cobb County along with three other Georgia counties.

The Friday night debate was hosted by WSAV, a Nexstar-owned TV station in Savannah, Ga. Nexstar is the parent company of The Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
People

Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question

Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy