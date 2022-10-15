Read full article on original website
KCBY
Milo Adventist Academy vice principal burned in school boiler accident
DAYS CREEK, Ore. — The vice principal of Milo Adventist Academy in Days Creek was burned in a boiler accident and the school community is raising funds for his recovery. In a Facebook post, the school says that on the evening of October 11, Jeff Miller was performing routine maintenance in the boiler pit of the school "when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing."
KCBY
Biden has busy second day in Portland with town hall, reception for Tina Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden had a busy Saturday in the Rose City as his visit to the western United States comes to an end. Air Force One touched down at the Portland International Airport Friday evening, and the president spoke at a volunteer event with Oregon Democrats. He stayed downtown overnight.
KCBY
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
KCBY
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
KCBY
Coos Bay man dead after crash on Hwy 97
On Thursday, October 13th at approximately 2:35 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 64-year-old Eric Johnson of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by 48-year-old Benjamin Rohner of Warrenton.
KCBY
Portland officer shoots man reportedly chasing people with knife downtown
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer shot and wounded a man in downtown Portland on Friday night who was reportedly chasing people with a knife, the Portland Police Bureau said. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police said they were detaining him...
