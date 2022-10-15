ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Milo Adventist Academy vice principal burned in school boiler accident

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — The vice principal of Milo Adventist Academy in Days Creek was burned in a boiler accident and the school community is raising funds for his recovery. In a Facebook post, the school says that on the evening of October 11, Jeff Miller was performing routine maintenance in the boiler pit of the school "when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing."
One year later, Salem teen still missing

SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
Coos Bay man dead after crash on Hwy 97

On Thursday, October 13th at approximately 2:35 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 64-year-old Eric Johnson of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by 48-year-old Benjamin Rohner of Warrenton.
