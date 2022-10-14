Read full article on original website
Downtown Corvallis begins clearing site for future mental health crisis center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Work is under way on a 24-hour mental health crisis center for people living in Benton County. It's going up near 4th and Van Buren in downtown Corvallis. When it opens, the county says the building will be open 365 days a year for anyone in a crisis, whether they can pay or not.
Lane County Home Improvement Show a hit with visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show comes to a close
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's 38th annual Home Improvement Show concluded Sunday evening. With the theme of wanting you to "Fall" in love with your home again, the show opened Friday evening, welcoming those looking to improve their homes and get started on new projects. The event held over 200 vendors on the show floor, providing homeowners with plenty of options, and ideas. The vendors in attendance said that the crowds that stopped by on opening night blew the shortened Spring show out of the water.
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
Free leaf pickup for Roseburg residents to start
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works crews will begin residential leaf pickup starting the week of October 31 and will run through January 6, 2023. Leaf pickup services is provided to residents inside city limits. The Public Works Department says that weekday pickups will begin in the Laurelwood Park...
Volunteers get supplies ready for Egan Warming Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Cold weather is right around the corner and St. Vincent de Paul's Egan Warming Center is preparing to help those in need. Volunteers met early Saturday to sort through supplies, packing up mats, blankets and pillows for warming centers around town, as well as putting together boxes of PPE for volunteers and gathering supplies for pets.
Shemia Fagan visits Lane County elections office
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has been touring all over the state to hear from local elections officials. The goal is to listen to any concerns and make sure everything is running smoothly for staff before election day on November 8th. Fagan visited the Lane...
Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills
The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
Val Hoyle stops by UO campus, speaks with students
EUGENE, Ore. — Democrat congressional candidate Val Hoyle made a stop at the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union Friday afternoon, speaking with students on campus. Alongside California District 53 representative Sara Jacobs, Hoyle held a meet and greet, listening to the issues concerning students, and encouraging those who haven't yet to register to vote.
Woman dead in vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 13th, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near Independence Hwy. 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow of Corvallis was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say, the Benton County Crash Team Investigators determined Harlow was...
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
