theadvocate.com
A play fight, broken memorial chain led to shooting of Lafayette 14-year-old, police records say
Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl say the shooting was sparked by a play fight and a broken necklace, police narratives filed into the court record say. On June 10, 2021, 14-year-old Zaria Garry was shot while at a friend’s house in the...
theadvocate.com
Suspect rams Livingston Parish sheriff's office vehicle twice, is arrested, authorities say
A man rammed a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office unit twice while deputies during a chase after deputies tried to execute a warrant, authorities said. Deputies were executing warrants on Old Live Oak Road overnight, including for 52-year-old Scott McGowan, Sheriff Jason Ard said. McGowan drove away when deputies approached, leading...
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old outside grocery store, Baton Rouge police say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in this week's shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a grocery store on Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge police said, making it the third arrest of a 16-year-old in as many days for murder-related charges. The juvenile, who was not named, was booked into East Baton...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville man who shot, dragged another to his death accepts plea deal, faces up to 15 years
An Ascension Parish man faces up to 15 years in state prison after admitting before a state district judge that he shot a man, ran over him and dragged his body 100 yards through the streets of Donaldsonville, a plea deal says. An Ascension grand jury had accused Deontre Powe,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette parent arrested, charged for 'assault on a teacher' denies allegation
Logan Angelle isn’t happy about the narrative being told regarding her arrest Wednesday, and now the Lafayette mom is speaking out in hopes of clearing her name and having the charge dropped. Angelle, who was arrested and charged with assault on a teacher at Northside High, denies threatening to...
theadvocate.com
A month after killing of LSU senior Allie Rice, a grieving family faces unanswered questions
Paul Rice sat at a picnic bench Thursday, surveying the crowd gathered for his daughter's memorial dinner at The Shed BBQ and reflecting on how drastically his life has changed. It’s been nearly one month since his daughter, LSU senior Allison Rice, was shot to death inside her car as...
theadvocate.com
To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds
The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
theadvocate.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Sept. 26-30, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 26-30: Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Debra B. Kimbrell aka Debra Bottorf Kimbrell, executory process. Ellen Wilson v. Dolgencorp LLC dba General Dollar and XYZ Insurance, damages. Sandra Dickerson v. Sarah Mary Bethley and Goauto Insurance Co., damages. US Bank Trust National Association...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Parish Library Friends sponsors virtual author series with Kate Quinn
The Friends of the West Feliciana Parish Library announces it is sponsoring a new Virtual Author Series, allowing residents to attend virtual author talks with notable authors from around the world. The series kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 25, with a talk from Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye,” “The...
theadvocate.com
Michael Dunlap named Student of the Year for the Livingston Parish SADD group
Michael Dunlap, a senior at Denham Springs High School, is the 2022-23 Students Against Destructive Decisions Student of the Year for Livingston Parish and in that capacity will be the teen spokesperson for the organization and will represent his peers across the parish. SADD is a peer-to-peer education and prevention...
theadvocate.com
EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star
Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
theadvocate.com
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families
Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
theadvocate.com
LSU researcher finds that ancient Maya salt workers mastered 'work from home' centuries ago
Long before "work from home" became a thing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maya people in Belize had already mastered it. According to a recent study authored by LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology professor Heather McKillop, archaeologists discovered that salt production in some Maya civilizations was carried out by people who worked from their homes.
theadvocate.com
Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week
This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget
Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
theadvocate.com
Opening new high school tops agenda for any new Ascension school board members elected
The Ascension School Board election on Nov. 8 comes at a pivotal time for the school system — any new members coming aboard will receive an education right away on how to open a new high school. While the new Prairieville High School under construction is expected to be...
theadvocate.com
Boutique lodging built from shipping containers coming to Youngsville as sports complex expands
A $1 million boutique lodging project is expected to wrap up in Youngsville's Royville District around the same time as the city completes the expansion of its sports complex. Royville Lofts will include 12 rooms housed in retrofitted shipping containers with communal indoor and outdoor spaces in the city's historic district. Those spearheading the project say their target demographic is families visiting the city for travel ball tournaments at the Youngsville Sports Complex and those attending weddings at the nearby St. Anne Catholic Church.
theadvocate.com
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated
It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
theadvocate.com
Film review: What made Jayden Daniels' game different when LSU beat Florida
Brian Kelly pumped his fist twice. The first one came after Jayden Daniels glided into the end zone for his sixth touchdown Saturday night. Everything was going well as LSU's offense finally clicked, and Kelly calmly lunged forward with a 42-21 lead over Florida. The second came when that lead...
