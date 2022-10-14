ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds

The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Sept. 26-30, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 26-30: Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Debra B. Kimbrell aka Debra Bottorf Kimbrell, executory process. Ellen Wilson v. Dolgencorp LLC dba General Dollar and XYZ Insurance, damages. Sandra Dickerson v. Sarah Mary Bethley and Goauto Insurance Co., damages. US Bank Trust National Association...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star

Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families

Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU researcher finds that ancient Maya salt workers mastered 'work from home' centuries ago

Long before "work from home" became a thing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maya people in Belize had already mastered it. According to a recent study authored by LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology professor Heather McKillop, archaeologists discovered that salt production in some Maya civilizations was carried out by people who worked from their homes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week

This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget

Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Boutique lodging built from shipping containers coming to Youngsville as sports complex expands

A $1 million boutique lodging project is expected to wrap up in Youngsville's Royville District around the same time as the city completes the expansion of its sports complex. Royville Lofts will include 12 rooms housed in retrofitted shipping containers with communal indoor and outdoor spaces in the city's historic district. Those spearheading the project say their target demographic is families visiting the city for travel ball tournaments at the Youngsville Sports Complex and those attending weddings at the nearby St. Anne Catholic Church.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated

It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
JACKSON, LA

