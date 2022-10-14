Read full article on original website
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
Two from Bethany arrested on theft allegations
Two Bethany residents have been arrested following a law enforcement investigation involving stolen goods. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Bethany Police conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Kevin Nible and Richard Owens. Three search warrants were served on October 14th. Subsequently, more than $5,000 worth...
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
Hatfield Resident Charged in Vehicle Theft
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Hatfield man was charged in Harrison County with stealing a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s affidavit says officers responded to a call on Thursday that 37-year old Benjamin Johnson had taken his father’s vehicle without permission.
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
Prosecutor asks anyone with info on Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case to come forward
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors, investigators and community members still have unanswered questions one week after a woman banged on neighbors’ doors for help in Excelsior Springs. A days-long investigation followed. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police she...
Springfield man charged after Chariton County stabbing incident
CHARITON COUNTY – A Springfield man is charged with assault and armed criminal action following a stabbing incident in Chariton County Thursday evening. A post from the Chariton County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a 22-year-old Brookfield man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen inside a vehicle parked near the intersection of Highways 5 and D. He was transported by Air Evac to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
Livginston County Sheriff’s Office 10/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend shows three busy days, with more than 200 calls for service. 07:55 a.m., Officers responded to Litton Rd. for a deer that was struck by a vehicle. Officers observed the deer alive, lying off the roadway and dispatched the deer. 10:29 a.m.,...
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
Driver injured in Lafayette County tried to avoid animal
A Blue Springs driver was hospitalized after trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. Sunday morning, state troopers responded to Highway 13, north of Garrison Road in Lafayette County, where a vehicle driven by Alyssa Nead, 20, swerved and rolled after an overcorrection. Nead reported moderate injuries, and was...
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
