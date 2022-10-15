Read full article on original website
Related
Largo police arrest intoxicated father after failing to pick children up from school: affidavits
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for neglecting his children without great bodily harm after he failed to pick them up from school, police say.
fox13news.com
1 pedestrian injured, 1 killed in St. Pete Beach crash, deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - One woman passed away and another was hospitalized after they were struck by a car on St. Pete Beach, according to Pinellas County deputies. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Gulf Way. Deputies said a 21-year-old woman was driving her vehicle, heading west on 8th Avenue and attempted to turn left to travel south on Gulf Way.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Man found dead next to car in Bartow, police say
A man was found dead next to a car in Bartow on Saturday morning.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
St. Pete man charged with DUI after crashing into restaurant, police say
The Largo Police Department arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly crashed into a restaurant while intoxicated.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
fox13news.com
Deputy shares experience of stopping suspect with stolen truck, kidnapped children
TAMPA, Fla. - For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial. Typically, deputies come into these calls...
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
Police said a bicyclist died in a collision on Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.
St. Pete man kicks woman to the ground, steals her shoes, police say
A St. Petersburg transient was arrested Saturday after police say he allegedly attacked a woman and snatched her shoes off her feet.
thegabber.com
St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide
A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Families escape early morning condo fire in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."
Avon Park landscaper accused of stealing from employer after Hurricane Ian
An employee of a Highlands County landscaping company was arrested on Thursday after being accused of stealing from his employer after Hurricane Ian.
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south of
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
Comments / 0