ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO