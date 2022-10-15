ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

fox13news.com

1 pedestrian injured, 1 killed in St. Pete Beach crash, deputies say

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - One woman passed away and another was hospitalized after they were struck by a car on St. Pete Beach, according to Pinellas County deputies. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Gulf Way. Deputies said a 21-year-old woman was driving her vehicle, heading west on 8th Avenue and attempted to turn left to travel south on Gulf Way.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
PARRISH, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Families escape early morning condo fire in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

