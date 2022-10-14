ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2

With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends

The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey

100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
Riot has chosen which champion will receive League’s annual Victorious skin

This year’s Victorious skin for League of Legends has been revealed by Riot Games. Sejuani will receive this year’s annual Victorious skin, which is awarded to players who reach Gold IV or higher on the League ranked ladder. With the 2022 ranked season ending next month, players only have a few more weeks to grind their way up to Gold if they want to earn this prestigious skin for Sejuani.
Thunder Awaken are fighting for top seeding at TI11 despite one player dealing with hospitalization

This year’s TI is shaping up to be quite an exciting event already, possibly the most competitive the tournament has been in years. Many tier-one teams from all over the world are currently playing in the group stages, with unexpected names qualifying for the main stage already. Competition between several of these teams is heating up, with EG’s rise to prominence once more being a highlight so far.
Global Esports signs 3 more VALORANT players for VCT 2023

Indian organization Global Esports has acquired the services of South Korean duo Kim “t3xture” Na-ra and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and Laotian player Michael Wronski today, effectively expanding its VALORANT roster to 10 players. The arrivals of t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI come after the Global Esports’ splash...
One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
