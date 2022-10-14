Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
dotesports.com
369 socks it to EG one more time as JDG lock up spot in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Out of all the potential tournament favorites at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, JD...
dotesports.com
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
dotesports.com
How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends
The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
dotesports.com
Losers of groups had an abysmal record versus teams who advanced to the knockout stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship came to a conclusion yesterday,...
dotesports.com
After all that, the LCS actually won the head-to-head against LEC at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCS, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Chinese teams are all over the place at Dota 2’s The International 2022 and their fans are starting to worry
So far, The International 11 has been a whirlwind for Chinese Dota 2 fans. Not only was their nation dethroned for having the highest number of players representing their country for the first time in the event’s history, but the teams have had some ups and downs in the group stage.
dotesports.com
‘Riot won’t say anything’: YamatoCannon on that controversial bug at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A controversial bug at the 2022 League of Legends Championship caused a stir in the group...
dotesports.com
100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey
100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
dotesports.com
LCK domination: Gen.G pull off Group D reversal with double RNG triumph to lock Worlds 2022 finals seeds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK and the LPL have completely obliterated the competition in the group stage of the...
dotesports.com
100Thieves keep NA hopes alive, takes down CFO confidently to earn their first win of Worlds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. 100Thieves kicked off the last day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage...
dotesports.com
Could Harbor take over the meta? Pro VALORANT players say only in certain circumstances
Harbor has dropped anchor on the VALORANT meta following his early-access arrival. The game’s newest agent will be setting sail for a full release to the public at the start of Episode Five, Act Three on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The latest agent to join the roster, which now features...
dotesports.com
Riot has chosen which champion will receive League’s annual Victorious skin
This year’s Victorious skin for League of Legends has been revealed by Riot Games. Sejuani will receive this year’s annual Victorious skin, which is awarded to players who reach Gold IV or higher on the League ranked ladder. With the 2022 ranked season ending next month, players only have a few more weeks to grind their way up to Gold if they want to earn this prestigious skin for Sejuani.
dotesports.com
Shen diff: Evil Geniuses crack the egg, pick up first victory in Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dream is still alive, North American League of Legends fans. After a dominant victory against...
dotesports.com
Thunder Awaken are fighting for top seeding at TI11 despite one player dealing with hospitalization
This year’s TI is shaping up to be quite an exciting event already, possibly the most competitive the tournament has been in years. Many tier-one teams from all over the world are currently playing in the group stages, with unexpected names qualifying for the main stage already. Competition between several of these teams is heating up, with EG’s rise to prominence once more being a highlight so far.
dotesports.com
Global Esports signs 3 more VALORANT players for VCT 2023
Indian organization Global Esports has acquired the services of South Korean duo Kim “t3xture” Na-ra and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and Laotian player Michael Wronski today, effectively expanding its VALORANT roster to 10 players. The arrivals of t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI come after the Global Esports’ splash...
dotesports.com
Lean, mean, killing machines: These teams secured the most kills during the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Teams will say that kills are not everything in League of Legends, and that, to some...
dotesports.com
One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com
Who could win their second TI at Dota 2’s The International 2022?
Once is luck, twice is a coincidence, and thrice is a pattern. This scientific term must not have considered how difficult it is to stay at the top in Dota 2 since only a single team was able to lift the Aegis of Champions twice. Many former champions return to...
