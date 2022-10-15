ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees fans booing Aaron Judge completely off-base

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
 2 days ago

Yankees fans booed certain AL MVP Aaron Judge during Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday at Yankee Stadium. Yes, that really did happen.

A couple of players termed booing the superstar, who set the American League home run record and hand-delivered the AL East title to the Yankees, “crazy.” I might upgrade it a notch or two, to borderline insane.

And poorly timed, too. Let’s not forget Judge is about to be a free agent. It’s time to be especially nice to him, folks.

I get it when Yankees fans boo a middling reliever who gives up the lead.

I get it when they boo Houston star Jose Altuve, or any of the Astros. Although I disagree with that, too, since it only makes Altuve focus more and play even better.

And I certainly get it when they boo the Guardians’ Myles Straw, who was quoted saying the Yankees have the “worst fan base” in the league. They don’t enjoy being insulted. Around here, we call them passionate.

Sure, Judge hasn’t been himself, at 0-for-7 with seven strikeouts when he was booed in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 4-2, 10-inning defeat that evened this best-of-five series against the Guardians at a game apiece and turned it scary. But let’s not forget the last six and half months, people. Maybe it was the shock of seeing the best hitter in the league come up empty.

Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after striking out in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.
N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

But folks, it’s only two games. And beyond that, there has to be some judgment. The player who carried a limp and limping team should be immune from such a crass show of disapproval — at least until next season, assuming he’s still a Yankee, of course.

I understand Yankees fans are the most fervent of all, and that’s great. But they need to choose their targets better.

If I were Judge, I would not be taking it well. Of course, fortunately he is a much more stable fellow, and seemed completely unfazed. He wasn’t even surprised.

“Not at all. It happens. It’s happened before,” Judge said. “I’ve got to play better.”

Yankees teammates generally get that it comes with the territory. No one’s immune, they said. Which is what we just saw.

“It’s the Bronx, man,” manager Aaron Boone said.

But one Yankees player who shall go nameless so he doesn’t get booed, too, agreed with me. “It’s crazy,’ he said.

Yankees fans are into it like no one else. The place was packed Friday for a rare playoff day game, and fans surely were expecting the Yankees to take a commanding lead over another Central Division foe.

Aaron Judge strikes out swinging in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ loss.
Paul J. Bereswill

But that’s part of the issue. This series is no gimme. Make fun of the AL Central all you like. But the Guardians finished on a 24-6 run and swept the just-as-pesky Rays in two games to get here.

The Guardians’ pitching is outstanding, their game plan is always terrific, and Boone mentioned the shadows creeping in. But fairly, Judge looks different. Not sure if it’s the five-day layoff, the reward for him carrying the team to the title. Or maybe it was that intense last couple of weeks, when the entire emphasis was on Judge going long, which may have taken him out of his game.

“I’m just a little late,” said Judge, who is 0-for-8 with a walk in this series. “When you’re late, you’re missing pitches you usually do damage on.”

Guardians pitchers are great at limiting damage. If the game is close late, they have the edge in the bullpens, with the Yankees missing six relievers (five to injury and Aroldis Chapman to ignominy). The Guardians have an extra reliever or two. Which is what happened Friday.

Aaron Judge watches the action from the dugout during the 10th inning of the Yankees’ Game 2 loss.
Paul J. Bereswill

Putting the game aside, this is the time to suck up to Judge. For those who haven’t heard, he has a very big decision coming up, and it may determine the Yankees’ direction — not only this winter, but also beyond. He’s a free agent, and it’s not a good idea to make this his lasting memory.

(We are not expecting this, but if the Guardians win the next two games in Cleveland, the game Friday may have been Judge’s last pinstripes.)

Judge deserves only plaudits, bouquets and maybe an occasional pat on the back. He carried this Yankees team, when it was injured and most vulnerable, into these playoffs, and he will carry of the 2022 MVP trophy after putting together a season like none other.

Yankees fans booing Aaron Judge in 2022 is like Red Sox fans booing Carl Yastrzemski in the Impossible Dream season of 1967.

Impossible. Or so I thought.

“It’s crazy he would get booed here,” said Straw, who gave his review of Yankees fans early this season, after they tossed garbage onto the outfield and showed little sympathy for Steven Kwan, who had just crashed into the outfield wall. “I don’t think [Judge] should ever get booed here.”

That’s the last thing we wanted to see — Straw getting to grab the high road. Anyway, here’s hoping Judge doesn’t take this one bad day to heart, or recall it when he chooses where he’s going to spend the next eight or more seasons.

