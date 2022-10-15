ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

WYFF4.com

14-year-old killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg Saturday night, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened on W.O. Ezell Blvd. near the intersection of Chester Street around 11 p.m. According to police, the vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete light pole base to avoid another vehicle in the intersection.
FOX Carolina

One dead after Saturday night crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened along Parnell Road near Robertson Road at around 10:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Parnell Road when they...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person dead after shooting in Spartanburg County, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Spartanburg County, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner's office responded to S. Church Street in Spartanburg Sunday morning. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said it is in the early stages of the investigation. The...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Anderson County. Troopers say it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Parnell Road near Robertson Road. The Anderson County coroner identified the victim as Shawn Alexander Smith, 25, of Townville, SC.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Saturday night crash in Spartanburg leaves 1 injured, 14-year-old dead

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a 14-year-old died following a crash on Saturday evening. Spartanburg City officers said the crash happened at the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street at around 11:00 p.m. Witnesses told officers that the driver was trying...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday morning. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office said they responded alongside deputies to S. Church Street after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim and began investigating.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Shooting at Upstate fair leaves 1 injured, officers say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition. According to officers, they received a call about the shooting around 9 p.m Saturday.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC

