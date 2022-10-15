Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
14-year-old killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg Saturday night, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened on W.O. Ezell Blvd. near the intersection of Chester Street around 11 p.m. According to police, the vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete light pole base to avoid another vehicle in the intersection.
FOX Carolina
One dead after Saturday night crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened along Parnell Road near Robertson Road at around 10:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Parnell Road when they...
WYFF4.com
2 South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers injured, one critically, in hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol trooperswere injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The sheriff's office said the troopers were hit by a car during a traffic...
WYFF4.com
One person dead after shooting in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Spartanburg County, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner's office responded to S. Church Street in Spartanburg Sunday morning. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said it is in the early stages of the investigation. The...
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Anderson County. Troopers say it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Parnell Road near Robertson Road. The Anderson County coroner identified the victim as Shawn Alexander Smith, 25, of Townville, SC.
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
Georgia Teenager dead after Upstate weekend crash
A Georgia teenager is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the crash happened around 11 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Saturday night crash in Spartanburg leaves 1 injured, 14-year-old dead
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a 14-year-old died following a crash on Saturday evening. Spartanburg City officers said the crash happened at the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street at around 11:00 p.m. Witnesses told officers that the driver was trying...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday morning. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office said they responded alongside deputies to S. Church Street after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim and began investigating.
WYFF4.com
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
Upstate Teen dead following ATV crash
An Upstate teenager is dead following a fatal ATV crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office issued a report on the crash Friday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
2 troopers injured in hit-and-run in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The Sheriff's Office said the troopers were hit by a car during a...
FOX Carolina
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
wach.com
Newberry County highway closed due to damages
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Highway in Newberry County is closed until further notice due to damage. Officials say The I-26 overpass on Jalapa Road is closed until further notice. This story is still developing.
WYFF4.com
Shooting at Upstate fair leaves 1 injured, officers say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition. According to officers, they received a call about the shooting around 9 p.m Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Town of Starr rallies in support of family following fatal ATV accident
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Word spreads fast in Starr, and in addition to a GoFundMe page that’s nearly reached its goal – on Friday, hundreds gathered to rally in support of the family Hagen. Hagen leaves behind. But this is not the only way the public can help.
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
FOX Carolina
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
Comments / 3