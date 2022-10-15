Read full article on original website
Dee Smooth
1d ago
D.C Is off the chain. My girl I used to enjoy walking around D.C, looking at the monuments and getting away from our area. Not no more.
Jennifer Bolyard
2d ago
God welcome his soul to the Everlasting Glory of Heaven to be reunited with his father. Comfort his family and friends. 🙏🙏🙏🕊️🌷
V.Skee The Gentleman
1d ago
The parents these days can't stop it but I see too many young having babies and thinking it's okay to be their friend.
WTOP
‘I believe in second chances’: Youngest sniper survivor, 20 years after Lee Boyd Malvo shot him
For a 13-year-old boy, someone 17 seems much older. Twenty years later, Iran Brown and Lee Boyd Malvo are both men in their middle 30s: “Our lives are forever intertwined,” Brown told WTOP. “He’s the guy who tried to kill me.”. Brown, now 33, was shot...
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Calif. Mom Is Stabbed to Death in Front of 5 Her Children, Who Lost Their Father 4 Years Ago
Police are searching for the person they say is responsible for fatally stabbing a mom of five in front of her children at their east Los Angeles home. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon Friday evening.
Virginia Parents Charged with Murder of 2-Year-Old Who Died from Exposure to Fentanyl, Veterinary Tranquilizer, and Nicotine: Sheriff
A 37-year-old father in Virginia and his 29-year-old mother were arrested this week on homicide charges in connection with the death of their 2-year-old daughter. Jesse Alan Gunn and Anna Elizabeth Raines on Thursday were both charged with one count of felony homicide, authorities announced. Under Virginia law, felony homicide...
NBC Washington
2-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Found Unconscious Outside DC Building
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unconscious Thursday night outside a Washington, D.C. apartment building. Police are investigating whether the child may have been physically abused. The toddler was found outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic St. SW. Just after 9 p.m.,...
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims
A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
Daily Beast
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
Death of 4-year-old in Baltimore ruled homicide by intoxication
BALTIMORE -- The death of a 4-year-old boy in March is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy found the boy died by intoxication, Baltimore police said Friday. Officers responded around 4 a.m. on March 6 to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore for an unresponsive child. The child, identified as O'rion Thomas, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Thomas' death was ruled a homicide on Oct. 12 after his cause of death was determined. A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said.
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing woman 36 years ago
A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
TODAY.com
Remains found 10 years ago are identified as 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1969
Human remains found nearly 10 years ago were identified as those of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Pennsylvania in 1969, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct. 4 that the remains were those of Joan Marie Dymond, a teenager who disappeared from Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on June 25, 1969.
Woman Confesses To Killing Roommate Over Food Stamps And Twice Returning To Burn The Evidence
Tracy Russell allowed Jessica McBride and her boyfriend to live in her Tulsa home. McBride would later confess to placing Russell in a chokehold, resulting in her death, and returning to the crime scene to try and set both Russell and her home on fire. An Oklahoma woman has confessed...
AOL Corp
Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing
Police in Virginia identified a 17-year-old girl who went missing nearly 50 years ago with the help of DNA testing, a scientific tool that has helped law enforcement solve dozens of cold case murders in recent years. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi," disappeared on Feb. 8, 1975, in...
Attorney General releases name of 17-year-old killed in crash, officers attempting investigation
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Tuesday released the names of the 17-year-old boy who died in a multi-vehicle crash last week after police attempted to investigate the vehicle he was driving, as well as the involved officers.The boy was identified as Kweli Murphy Al-Mateen, of Baltimore.Baltimore police officers Cesar Gonzalez, a 10 1/2-year veteran, and Cierra Thurmond, a 2-year veteran, were involved in the investigation, prosecutors said.The fatal crash occurred on Oct. 8 after an officer driving a marked police cruiser noticed and began "attempting to investigate" a black Honda CR-V in the area of Grantley Road and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: DC deputy mayor grabs man by throat in gym parking lot
A Washington, D.C. deputy mayor has been charged with assault and battery after he was caught on camera grabbing a man by the throat in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday. Video of the incident shows Chris Geldart, the DC Deputy Mayor for...
After Marine veteran makes rescue, Baltimore police file gun charges against him
It was July 4 in Baltimore when Marine veteran Lloyd Muldrow remembered his training, leaping into action to rescue a friend and disarm an attacker. Muldrow now faces possible jail time for possession of a gun he has a concealed carry permit to carry in Virginia. He could also lose his clearance to maintain a job providing security to federal facilities.
16-Year-Old New Jersey Basketball Standout is Shot and Killed, Killer Still at Large
Two armed men in ski masks allegedly approached Letrell Duncan soon after he left his high school on Monday Authorities in New Jersey have yet to make an arrest in the fatal shooting Monday afternoon of high school basketball standout Letrell Duncan. Officials confirm to PEOPLE that Duncan, 16, was gunned down not long after leaving East Orange Campus High School. According to a statement from prosecutors, the sophomore was found on Lincoln Street in East Orange at approximately 3:15 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CBS News, citing law...
Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.
Maryland girl, 14, arrested for wielding large knife during caught-on-camera school lunchroom brawl
A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, was taken into custody after video showed she drew a large knife during a cafeteria fight.
