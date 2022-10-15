Read full article on original website
Car hydroplaned, hit three other cars in early morning crash on Highway 358
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash shut down westbound Highway 358 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The highway reopened just after 7:30 a.m. Footage from our Tower Cam showed a disabled vehicle in the middle of the highway, blocking several lanes of traffic near the Carroll Lane exit.
JFK Causeway westbound lanes completely closed, eastbound down to one lane due to crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway and one eastbound lane of the Causeway, making a traffic nightmare during rush hour Monday morning. Officials expect the closures to last at least 45 minutes. Avoid the area if at all possible.
31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44. The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.
Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
TxDOT says wrong-way driver detection system will soon be in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area has seen its share of wrong-way driver fatalities this month: An 84-year-old woman was killed in one of those crashes, and then a 54-year-old man died in another one just this week. TxDOT officials say they’re looking at putting in wrong-way driver-detection systems...
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
CCPD working fatal crash at NPID and Agnes Street involving concrete pump truck
Officials are responding to a crash at the North Padre Island Drive and Agnes Street involving multiple vehicles.
'Everyone can be forgiven': Family of killed motorcyclist mourning as wrong-way SPID driver makes bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light near SPID in Flour Bluff when Sarah Hoss hit him as she drunkenly drove down the wrong side of the intersection, Corpus Christi police said. He was then taken to the hospital,...
Coast Guard helps two aboard distressed fishing boat in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 44-foot fishing boat was taking on water and in distress Sunday in the Corpus Christi Bay, requiring help from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard’s sector command center in Corpus Christi received an emergency call via a cell phone at 12:56 p.m. Sunday from the operator of the Working […]
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in Flour Bluff mourned by his band
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is facing serious charges after Corpus Christi Police Department officials believe she caused a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist over the weekend. According to the crash report obtained by 3NEWS, 30-year-old Sarah Hoss was under the influence...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
North Beach construction confuses tourists, residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on North Beach has made navigating the area stressful to everyone, but city leaders and local businesses expressed concern that it has also affected some of Corpus Christi’s most popular tourist attractions. North Beach is known as the home of the USS Lexington...
KIII TV3
More humidity and heat before next cold front in Corpus Christi
Hot, humid, and mostly dry weekend for Jazz Fest. Our next cold front brings widespread rain and much cooler temperatures our way early next week.
La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
KIII TV3
Hot weekend in Corpus Christi before fall finally arrives in Texas
A cold front on Monday will drop highs into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will come with rain and thunderstorms for the Coastal Bend.
Elderly woman dies after causing wrong-way head-on collision on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died after causing a wrong-way crash on Oct. 1. Corpus Christi Police Department officers said when they arrived at the 7700 block of State Hwy. 358 at around 12:45 a.m., a Ram was on fire and the 28-year-old driver had just managed to get out of it.
Wrong-way SPID driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing motorcyclist, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the...
Corpus Christi Fire Department receives donation of 100 smoke detectors for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) received a donation of 100 free smoke detectors from the Insurance Council of Texas. The gift was made in honor of the 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week, which runs this week from Oct.9-15 with the theme “fire won't wait, plan your escape.”
New developments, nature preserve coming to North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a reading today to re-zone 240 acres on North Padre Island for a long-term development project. The master plan for the property, called Whitecap Preserve, will include more than 600 residential lots and an additional 50 acres for commercial and natural uses.
