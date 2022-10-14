Read full article on original website
TEXAS LADY 4
4d ago
I'd like to think the majority of this country still have good old afashioned morals and values. For me the harder they pushed the abortion issue the more immoral it began to feel and then learning the DEMOCRATS wanted abortion all the way up to birth really pushed it completely off the moral compass! I don't judge any woman for having an abortion but it shouldn't be used as birth control and so mainstream!
Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago
California governor is giving FREE signature abortions , I wonder if his picture will be hanging in all the baby removal clinics 🙍♂️
Delia Rose
3d ago
I thought abortion went back to the states so the people could vote on it. why isn't abortion not on the ballots in every state???
