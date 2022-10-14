ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 245

TEXAS LADY 4
4d ago

I'd like to think the majority of this country still have good old afashioned morals and values. For me the harder they pushed the abortion issue the more immoral it began to feel and then learning the DEMOCRATS wanted abortion all the way up to birth really pushed it completely off the moral compass! I don't judge any woman for having an abortion but it shouldn't be used as birth control and so mainstream!

Reply(195)
31
Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago

California governor is giving FREE signature abortions , I wonder if his picture will be hanging in all the baby removal clinics 🙍‍♂️

Reply(2)
15
Delia Rose
3d ago

I thought abortion went back to the states so the people could vote on it. why isn't abortion not on the ballots in every state???

Reply(2)
11
Related
thecentersquare.com

Illinois cities make list of best for remote work

(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin unveils plan to recruit and keep police in Virginia

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a plan to reduce homicides, shootings and other violent crimes, which includes stronger police recruitment efforts, fixing wage compression among officers and ensuring prosecutors put criminals in jail. “Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Tim Michels positions self as pro-business, tough on crime

(The Center Square) – It will be a busy, and somewhat unique, first day for Tim Michels if he’s elected governor. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Tuesday that he will speak to the bad guys and put Illinois on notice on day one of a new Michels' administration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Bailey criticizes poll results; Northwestern best college in Illinois; Chicago 'rattiest' city in America

As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Iowa launches opioid addiction prevention program

(The Center Square) – Iowa is using money from a settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for a new initiative to prevent opioid addiction in rural communities, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office announced Thursday. The state is launching the Billion Pill Pledge program with Goldfinch Health,...
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ivey, Flowers facing off this fall in gubernatorial race

(The Center Square) – Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking reelection in three weeks against a newcomer to the political arena in Democrat Yolanda Flowers. Ivey, who has a lengthy political resume, is completing her first full term as governor. She initially assumed the role in April 2017, after former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in response to an ethics investigation and won the seat in the fall 2018 general election.
ALABAMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania considers letting counties create tourism districts, levy hotel fee

(The Center Square) – To spur economic growth, some Pennsylvania legislators are considering allowing counties to create tourism improvement districts to fund marketing efforts to attract visitors. The Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee met Monday to hear testimony on how TIDs can benefit the tourism industry. Committee...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy