grunt
3d ago
Let’s take a look at the new tech. A lot has changed since the 1960s. If it is cost effective and safe great, but look at all of the costs especially long term. Don’t just do it to placate the climate change clowns. Those people are never happy.
Reply(3)
5
thecentersquare.com
WV to work with VA on nuclear technology
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers and West Virginia lawmakers are in talks on how to collaborate on expanding nuclear energy and innovating nuclear technology. Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his new energy policy, which seeks to expand the state’s nuclear energy capabilities by constructing small modular nuclear reactors, also known as SMRs, to provide power. The state may work with its neighbor West Virginia on getting these reactors up and running.
thecentersquare.com
Government spending, inflation key topics in race for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – The economy might be becoming the key issue in the Indiana U.S. Senate race and in other legislative contests throughout the nation. Candidates for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat provide differing views as to how inflation started and who’s to blame for prices increasing 8% compared to this time last year, according to the Midwest Consumer Price Index Card provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
630 WMAL
Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement
NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to tap federal funds for courthouse upgrades
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s court system wants to tap federal pandemic relief funds to foot the bill for upgrades aimed at modernizing its operations and improving legal services for underrepresented citizens. A proposal that goes before the New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday calls for spending...
WSLS
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
Millionaire’s tax? New brackets? Virginia set to weigh proposals for fairer taxes
Tax Brackets in Virginia haven't been substantially updated since the 1990's, but a new report to the General Assembly suggests legislators tackle the issue head on in their next session.
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
(The Center Square) – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
WUSA
Democrat Abigail Spanberger outspending Republican Yesli Vega 4.5 to 1 in Virginia election
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — As Election Day nears, one Congressional race in Virginia is attracting major donations, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. The race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District is pitting Democrat incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger against Republican challenger Yesli Vega. The latest filings showed...
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood
Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
theriver953.com
Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”. Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania considers letting counties create tourism districts, levy hotel fee
(The Center Square) – To spur economic growth, some Pennsylvania legislators are considering allowing counties to create tourism improvement districts to fund marketing efforts to attract visitors. The Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee met Monday to hear testimony on how TIDs can benefit the tourism industry. Committee...
Richmond nonprofit says marijuana pardons could help over half of their clients
Sara Dimick, executive director of OAR of Richmond, says they serve about 4,500 Virginians, and these state pardons could help more than half of them.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions seek more strike power to get more political
The Cook County College Teachers Union is planning a strike for the end of October unless the college’s students get housing and day care services (the teachers also want more money). They are basically demanding a taxpayer-funded charity, “City Colleges for the Common Good.”. It would subsidize child...
Augusta Free Press
Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
woay.com
Virginia Department of Forestry warns individuals to not move their firewood to limit the spread of invasive species
Charlottesville, VA (WOAY) – As temperatures cool, residents use firewood to keep themselves and their families warm. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises individuals not to move their firewood to avoid spreading pests. Moving firewood can also easily transport destructive forest and agricultural species from one place to another.
thecentersquare.com
End of benefits, rising inflation contribute to food insecurity in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – As benefits such as the enhanced child tax credit end and inflation increases, more Connecticut residents are facing food insecurity. As DataHaven reports that 17% of Connecticut adults have been unable to afford food at some point in the past year, Julieth Callejas, who serves as executive director of End Hunger Connecticut, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that many factors contribute to the trend. The percentage is the highest in the last five years.
