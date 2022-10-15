ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

bleedingheartland.com

One of her favorite places

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Across a crowded lobby, I recognize Iowa’s one-time state architectural historian who married a candidate for Congress. It’s one of the opening events at the spectacular new Stanley Museum of Art. She is serving as a greeter.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on Iowa crash

One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway Saturday night. One of those injured is in Iowa City. On October 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sabula police officers were dispatched to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula Causeway near the Sabula/Savanna Bridge. […]
SABULA, IA
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 1512 Wheatland Court SW for a structure fire after receiving a report of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton

A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
HOPKINTON, IA
KCRG.com

Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well, but they say new tax policies may slow revenue growth in the coming years. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw

Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
DE SOTO, IA

