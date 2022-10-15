Read full article on original website
Related
biztimes.biz
Through the decades, East Dubuque supper club ‘is different than most’
Address: 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Dining hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (brunch) and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Employees: 70. On the web: timmermanssupperclub.com. EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ascending...
bleedingheartland.com
One of her favorite places
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Across a crowded lobby, I recognize Iowa’s one-time state architectural historian who married a candidate for Congress. It’s one of the opening events at the spectacular new Stanley Museum of Art. She is serving as a greeter.
hooplanow.com
Free Admission at the Grant Wood Studio
The Grant Wood Studio is open for the season with free admission. Come see where Grant Wood lived and worked!
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on Iowa crash
One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway Saturday night. One of those injured is in Iowa City. On October 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sabula police officers were dispatched to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula Causeway near the Sabula/Savanna Bridge. […]
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KCRG.com
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 1512 Wheatland Court SW for a structure fire after receiving a report of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
KCRG.com
Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well, but they say new tax policies may slow revenue growth in the coming years. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets
Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Comments / 0