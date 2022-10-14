Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:
12-14-19-20-32
(twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:
12-14-19-20-32
(twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0