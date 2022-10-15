Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Lake Mills police: Culver’s robbery suspect has targeted restaurants in multiple cities
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills police renewed a call for help with identifying a man who robbed a Culver’s in late September and has since targeted two of the chain restaurants in other cities. Authorities said they’re searching for a man traveling in a red or maroon four-door late-model Jeep; police do not know the license plate number. During...
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
nbc15.com
Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
nbc15.com
MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting . In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that resulted...
nbc15.com
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
nbc15.com
MPD warns of possible phone call scams
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning residents of a potential caller scam where a scammer pretends to be a police captain asking for money. Officials say a citizen recently alerted them that they had gotten a call from someone pretending to be from MPD. The caller,...
Madison police warn of scam caller posing as captain
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned people Friday night after a scam caller was reported. Police said the scammer called someone, pretended to be an MPD captain and asked for money. The scammer reportedly said that the person had missed a court date and now had to pay money to fix the situation. The victim was able to recognize the...
nbc15.com
Medical examiner identifies man killed by Dane Co. sheriff’s deputy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who was shot and killed by a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputy was identified Saturday morning. Forty-six-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell of Madison was the man involved in the shooting at the Super 8 motel Thursday night, according to the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.
nbc15.com
MFD: 2 displaced by Madison fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department investigators determined a fire that drove two people from their homes Thursday afternoon was accidental. According to the fire department, the investigators found the fire was started as a result of exterior work being performed by contractors on a heat-conducting device. Firefighters were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
