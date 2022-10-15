ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mills police: Culver’s robbery suspect has targeted restaurants in multiple cities

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills police renewed a call for help with identifying a man who robbed a Culver’s in late September and has since targeted two of the chain restaurants in other cities. Authorities said they’re searching for a man traveling in a red or maroon four-door late-model Jeep; police do not know the license plate number. During...
LAKE MILLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting . In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
WINDSOR, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police warn of scam caller posing as captain

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned people Friday night after a scam caller was reported. Police said the scammer called someone, pretended to be an MPD captain and asked for money. The scammer reportedly said that the person had missed a court date and now had to pay money to fix the situation. The victim was able to recognize the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: 2 displaced by Madison fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department investigators determined a fire that drove two people from their homes Thursday afternoon was accidental. According to the fire department, the investigators found the fire was started as a result of exterior work being performed by contractors on a heat-conducting device. Firefighters were...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
RACINE, WI

