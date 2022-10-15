ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

TheDailyBeast

Chicago Cop to Keep his Job Despite Links to Proud Boys

A Chicago cop will keep his job but has been suspended for 120 days after his links to the Proud Boys far right group were exposed. An investigation into Officer Robert Bakker was sparked in 2020 after Vice published Telegram chat logs of Bakker communicating with and organizing meetings for Proud Boys members. Bakker previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he was never a member of the Proud Boys but didn’t deny that he communicated via a Proud Boys Telegram channel. Under a mediation agreement, Bakker agreed not to contest the allegations against him, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s most recent quarterly report. The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs previously found that Bakker failed to submit a written report explaining he was under FBI investigation. The Inspector General’s office urged police to consider whether Bakker broke departmental rules by lying.Read it at Chicago Sun Times
NBC Chicago

Illinois Man, Father Enter Pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Cases

An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count each of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building

CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

Suspect arrested in missing Illinois landlord's murder

CHICAGO (WICS) — A woman has been arrested on murder charges after a missing Illinois landlord's remains were found inside a freezer. The investigation started Monday night at a Chicago boarding house when officers conducted a welfare check after a tenant had reported their landlord missing. While police were...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman found dead in Auburn Gresham near Mahalia Jackson Park

AUBURN GRESHAM, Chicago - A woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk this morning with multiple gunshots to the body near Mahalia Jackson Park on the city's south side, authorities said. According to police, just before 11:00 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 men wounded in East Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot while walking in the East Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. Police said Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown Suspect from the car began firing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Fatal Cicero House Fire Kills 1

A 62-year-old man was killed when a fire broke out at a Cicero residence overnight, according to officials. According to a town spokesperson, fire officials were called shortly after midnight Monday to a home located at 3135 S. 53rd Avenue. The fire is believed to have started in the basement near the front of the house, officials said.
CICERO, IL

