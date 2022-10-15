Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop will keep his job despite links to Proud Boys, failing to disclose he was under FBI investigation
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer won’t be fired for fraternizing with members of the far right Proud Boys and failing to tell police officials he had come under FBI scrutiny, the city’s watchdog announced Friday. Officer Robert Bakker was instead suspended for 120 days after a lengthy...
Chicago Cop to Keep his Job Despite Links to Proud Boys
A Chicago cop will keep his job but has been suspended for 120 days after his links to the Proud Boys far right group were exposed. An investigation into Officer Robert Bakker was sparked in 2020 after Vice published Telegram chat logs of Bakker communicating with and organizing meetings for Proud Boys members. Bakker previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he was never a member of the Proud Boys but didn’t deny that he communicated via a Proud Boys Telegram channel. Under a mediation agreement, Bakker agreed not to contest the allegations against him, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s most recent quarterly report. The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs previously found that Bakker failed to submit a written report explaining he was under FBI investigation. The Inspector General’s office urged police to consider whether Bakker broke departmental rules by lying.Read it at Chicago Sun Times
High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is originally from High Point, North Carolina. According […]
cwbchicago.com
Man chatted threats to his judge during Zoom court hearing — while home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors say
A Chicago man on probation for possessing a stolen vehicle and on electronic monitoring for a pending felony gun case has been charged with a new felony after allegedly making threats against one of his judges during a Zoom court hearing. Kenneth Williams, 20, was ordered held without bail by...
2 Men Robbed, Abducted at Gunpoint in Separate Incidents Near Wrigley Field
Two men were robbed and forced into a vehicle at gunpoint in separate instances early Sunday morning in a busy and popular area of Wrigleyville, just blocks away from Wrigley Field, according to Chicago Police. The two abductions took place just minutes apart and less than a mile away from...
Illinois Man, Father Enter Pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Cases
An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count each of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol.
2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building
CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers abducted 2 men in separate attacks and rob them while driving around Wrigleyville: Chicago police
An armed robbery crew committed two separate abductions within steps of Wrigley Field early Sunday and robbed their victims while driving them around Wrigleyville, according to a pair of Chicago police reports. Neither victim was injured, but both provided police with nearly identical stories of being forced into a car...
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 killed, 24 others injured in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a park bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
CBS News
Two boys cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toy gun caused quite a scare at a Walmart in Forest Park Sunday. Police were called to the store around after someone spotted a boy pull what appeared to be a weapon from his waistband. Some witnesses understandably thought it was real and started running out...
Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities
An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday. Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. Police were called on...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
nypressnews.com
Police seek suspects who robbed 2 people in separate incidents in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents in Lakeview about two armed robberies that happened early Sunday morning. The first robbery happened in the 3500 block of North Clark Street around 1:10 a.m. Police said a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two unidentified men forced him...
khqa.com
Suspect arrested in missing Illinois landlord's murder
CHICAGO (WICS) — A woman has been arrested on murder charges after a missing Illinois landlord's remains were found inside a freezer. The investigation started Monday night at a Chicago boarding house when officers conducted a welfare check after a tenant had reported their landlord missing. While police were...
Prominent statue in Chinatown vandalized
Another prominent Chicago statue has been vandalized. WBBM received photos of vandalism of the Laura Liu statue in Ping Tom Park at 1700 South Wentworth in Chinatown.
Herald & Review
Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago
CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
Chicago Journal
Woman found dead in Auburn Gresham near Mahalia Jackson Park
AUBURN GRESHAM, Chicago - A woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk this morning with multiple gunshots to the body near Mahalia Jackson Park on the city's south side, authorities said. According to police, just before 11:00 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 18 years for accidentally shooting youth activist to death in West Rogers Park
A 20-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for accidentally shooting his friend, youth activist Caleb Reed, to death while firing at a car in West Rogers Park two years ago. Jurors found Genove Martin guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on September 9. Judge...
CBS News
2 men wounded in East Chatham drive-by shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot while walking in the East Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. Police said Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown Suspect from the car began firing...
Fatal Cicero House Fire Kills 1
A 62-year-old man was killed when a fire broke out at a Cicero residence overnight, according to officials. According to a town spokesperson, fire officials were called shortly after midnight Monday to a home located at 3135 S. 53rd Avenue. The fire is believed to have started in the basement near the front of the house, officials said.
