Sacramento, CA

These are the candidates for Sacramento’s city council races that are on the ballot

By Jose Fabian
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents in three districts will be voting for a new city council member in the November election.

There are four districts up for election, but District 7 City Council Member Rick Jennings, II, is running unopposed. The three districts up for grabs are Districts 1, 3 and 5, each of which will have a new councilmember.

District 1

Lisa Kaplan

According to Kaplan’s Candidate Statement Form, she is a Governing Board Member of the Natomas Unified School District. She said she is also an attorney and small business owner.

Alyssa Lozano

Lozano works in real estate and says she is a small business owner. Lozano is also the president of the Natomas Chamber of Commerce.

District 3

Michael Lynch

According to his Candidate Statement Form, Lynch is the CEO of a youth nonprofit named Improve Your Tomorrow. Lynch said he co-founded the nonprofit 10 years ago, which helps people graduate high school, and go to college, and provides workforce training.

Karina Talamantes

Talamantes is a school board trustee and a city council advisor. She said she helped with a $172 million school bond for Natomas Unified and recruited new employers to the Natomas area, including a hospital, medical school, and large retail center.

District 5

Tamiko Heim

Heim is an infrastructure planning manager, and she said she has been working with the state for 20 years. According to her Candidate Statement Form, she is focused on working against gun violence.

Caity Maple

Maple is the director of a nonprofit and a businesswoman. She co-founded the nonprofit SAC SOUP (Solidarity of Unhoused People), which “provides mutual aid to unhoused residents and distributes food, sanitation supplies, and survival gear to those who need it.”

District 7

Rick Jennings II

Jennings II was elected to the city council in 2014 and won a second term in 2018. He also previously served as vice mayor in 2016.

