Creighton University Experts recommend Double-Dose of Vaccinations
(Omaha) Creighton University experts recommend a double dose of vaccinations ahead of the 2022-2023 flu season. That includes a flu vaccination and a COVID-19 shot. According to Creighton University, flu activity is currently surging in the Southern Hemisphere, which could indicate what is to come in the U.S. So far, the United States has avoided both flu and COVID-19 cases.
Health officials fear COVID surge in winter
For the first time in the department's history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk. Cancer survivors, family and friends gathered together at Holmes Lake on Sunday for the annual Making Strides Walk.
Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.
Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The American Cancer Society estimates more than 287,850 cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022. On Sunday, people in Lincoln affected by breast cancer, or those who know someone affected by it, gathered for a good cause. Survivors, family and friends gathered together...
Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That includes $250,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents. We’re told the fire spread to the attic of two 2-story units before it was contained. Officials credit quick...
New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old. Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research. Hundreds of people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk.
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation
Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony Thursday near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta. Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.
