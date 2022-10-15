ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Western Iowa Today

Creighton University Experts recommend Double-Dose of Vaccinations

(Omaha) Creighton University experts recommend a double dose of vaccinations ahead of the 2022-2023 flu season. That includes a flu vaccination and a COVID-19 shot. According to Creighton University, flu activity is currently surging in the Southern Hemisphere, which could indicate what is to come in the U.S. So far, the United States has avoided both flu and COVID-19 cases.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Health officials fear COVID surge in winter

For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. You can submit your photos through our website or 1011 NOW app. Foodie Friday: Pork Smash Sliders. Updated: 20 hours ago. You...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln

Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk. Cancer survivors, family and friends gathered together at Holmes Lake on Sunday for the annual Making Strides Walk. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps

UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That includes $250,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents. We’re told the fire spread to the attic of two 2-story units before it was contained. Officials credit quick...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old. Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
News Channel Nebraska

Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation

Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony Thursday near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta. Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE

