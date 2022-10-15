Read full article on original website
Here's the real reason to turn on aeroplane mode when you fly
We all know the routine by heart: “Please ensure your seats are in the upright position, tray tables stowed, window shades are up, laptops are stored in the overhead bins and electronic devices are set to flight mode”. Now, the first four are reasonable, right? Window shades need to be up so we can see if there’s an emergency, such as fire. Tray tables need to be stowed and seats upright so we can get out of the row quickly. Laptops can become projectiles in an emergency, as the seat back pockets are not strong enough to contain them. And mobile phones...
Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.
Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
Alaska Airlines Introduces New Benefits That You're Going To Love
Alaska Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, and contrary to the impression given my its name, it flies all over the world, offering 1,200 daily flights in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The company is also, despite what you may infer from the name, based in Seattle. (It's a long story, but the company has changed ownership a few times over the course of its 90-year history.)
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Airplane Art – British Airways Airbus A380 final approach to Chicago O’Hare International Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a British Airways Airbus A380 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International Airport as it completes the transatlantic journey from London Heathrow Airport. British Airways operates a fleet of 12 Airbus...
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of my best travel tips.
As someone who used to fly for a living, I've mastered several strategies to make plane travel more seamless and stress-free that I still use today.
Delta Has a New Plan to Help You Get a Free Flight
Corporate synergy is all the rage these days with airlines. While each airline likes to think that it offers its own unique characteristics (Southwest likes to tout that it has the best customer service, for example), to many casual travelers, unless they have miles at a specific airline, they’ll just go with the best (or really, cheapest) flight offered on Travelocity.
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
AirTags In Checked Bags? Why I'll Never Travel Without Them Again
Arriving back into Edinburgh Airport with my husband to discover our checked bags hadn't made the journey home with us was hardly the ideal end to our otherwise dreamy Sicilian honeymoon. Also less than ideal: My husband sheepishly breaking the news to me that he'd packed his house keys in his suitcase.
Hilton Increases Elite Status Requirements, Airfares Increase 42%, Avoid Getting Sick During Holiday Travel
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Saturday, October 15, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
What To Do If You’re Stuck In An Airport Overnight
There are lots of reasons for getting stuck in an airport overnight. Your flight was cancelled (or you somehow missed it), and the next available flight isn’t until the morning. You have a REALLY long layover. There’s a weather delay. Your airline doesn’t offer a hotel stay for delays/cancellations. Or you planned it this way and sleeping at the airport is cheaper than staying at a hotel.
Which Costa Rica Airport Should I Fly Into?
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Costa Rica now has two main international airports. The oldest is the Juan Santamaria International Airport near the capital of San Jose. It has long been considered the main airport. The airport code is SJO.
