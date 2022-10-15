ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Woman dies in late-night shooting in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. According to La Vergne Police, officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11 p.m. on Sunday and found a woman shot and unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she died.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody

(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and his...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

One Dead after Sunday Night Shooting in LaVergne

(La Vergne, Tenn.) One woman is dead following a late-night shooting in La Vergne. Officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night, October 16. Officers say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to the hospital where she was later...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

16-year-old teen girl missing in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are searching for a teen who went missing on Thursday, according to a media release. Officials said 16-year-old Gabriella Wright was last seen at her home in the 200-block area of Iris Drive in Hendersonville. Wright is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN

