ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

No weigh-in dramas for Haney-Kambosos world lightweight bout

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHc4T_0iZfqttM00

American lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney and his Australian opponent George Kambosos Jr., have both weighed in under the 135-pound limit for their title rematch on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

There were the usual pre-fight hype and skirmishes at Saturday's weigh-in, most of them confined to the boxers' handlers and security.

Kambosos (21-1, 10 knockouts) weighed in at 134.04 while Haney was at 134.81.

“I’m ripped and ready. I haven’t shown too much in this camp but I’m gonna show it all tomorrow," the 29-year-old Kambosos said Saturday. “We are ready, and whatever he brings ain’t enough.”

Before the June 5 fight that Haney won in a unanimous decision, Kambosos was over the limit at 135.36 pounds during the weigh-in. He was given two hours to make the weight, and came back then at 134.49 pounds.

The unbeaten 23-year-old Haney, who has 15 knockouts in his 28 wins, outpointed Kambosos at Marvel Stadium, also in Melbourne, to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight world titles.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland’s Devin Haney retains undisputed lightweight title in win over Kambosos

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. […]
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again

Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
COMBAT SPORTS
ng-sportingnews.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 heavyweight boxing fight

Does Deontay Wilder have one more run at the heavyweight title left in the tank?. Back in action, former WBC heavyweight champion is looking to provide fans with some entertainment before he walks away from the sport for good. Robert Helenius is looking to shock the world and become one step closer to finally fighting for gold. The two are set to clash on October 15 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe

Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Caleb Plant obliterates Anthony Dirrell with shuddering uppercut

Caleb Plant lived up to his name by planting Anthony Dirrell on the canvas with ten seconds left of the ninth round. After being ribbed over his power, Plant unleashed an excruciating uppercut that was worrying when it first landed. Dirrell was prone and out of it for a few...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center

World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Haney is a Top Five Pound-For-Pound Fighter, I Will Be Back

Melbourne, Australia - Former unified champ George Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) offered no excuses for one-sided twelve round decision loss to WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs). Back in June, Haney became the undisputed champion at 135-pounds with a dominant twelve round unanimous...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Haney: No Matter Who It Is, We Want To Fight The Best Fighters In the World

Devin Haney is far from done with what he plans to accomplish in the sport. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion once again showed why he’s among the best in the world following a repeat win over former unified champ George Kambosos Jr. Haney—Oakland-bred and now based out of Las Vegas—traveled to Melbourne to defend his crown four months after fully unifying the lightweight division in the same city, soundly outpointing Sydney’s Kambosos (20-2, 10KOs) over twelve rounds in their October 15 ESPN-televised main event at Rod Laver Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Haney vs Kambosos: Undercard results from Melbourne

World Boxing News provides live results as undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. again. Haney vs Kambosos 2 is broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m PT. Haney vs Kambosos – Results. Jason Moloney produced a workmanlike shift to...
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

4-belt lightweight champ Haney expects to be around a while

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Devin Haney says he's confident he has established himself as one of the world’s best boxers after a successful defense of his four world lightweight championship belts on Sunday. The unbeaten 23-year-old American claimed the 29th win of his career after outclassing former world...
COMBAT SPORTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
98K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy