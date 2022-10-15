ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Related
CBS Sports

El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds

First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
UEFA
SB Nation

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea look to keep the four-match winning run going, in spite of a growing number of key injuries. A win is also necessary to keep in touch with the leading trio of teams. Villa come in struggling for good results, but under-pressure Steven Gerrard could engineer a turnaround starting today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Sampdoria vs. Roma odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: October 17, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

There has been a goal scored within the first 33 minutes of Roma's last 11 Italian Serie A road matches, a trend that will be put to the test when the club faces Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Roma has won consecutive Serie A matches after losing two league matches in September. Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic will face a tough task in his second match as the newly appointed manager, as Roma have only lost once in their last eight matches against Sampdoria, winning five of those contests. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
NFL
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash

Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿atch up with the weekend's Premier League action

Gary Lineker introduces highlights and analysis of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, plus goals from Friday's meeting between Brentford and Brighton. I﻿f you missed Match of the Day then fear not - you can catch up on the action on BBC iPlayer here. And if you missed out on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King Charles' coronation next year... but Premier League matches could be postponed AGAIN because of police resources needed in London

Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers insists he ‘would remain friends’ with Leicester owner Top Srivaddhanaprabha if he is sacked as fans chanted ‘we want Rodgers out’ after Palace stalemate... but the Foxes boss has ‘had no indication’ that his job is on the line

Brendan Rodgers says he'll stay friends with Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha even if he ends up being sacked at the King Power. Rodgers is fighting for his managerial life after sections of the crowd called for his dismissal during the goalless home draw with Crystal Palace that kept Leicester in deep relegation trouble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford

Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Following Liverpool’s early August victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, many began to cast their eyes ahead to when the two sides would face off two months later in October. It was a game that, it as assumed, would have significant title ramifications in the expected race Pep Guardiola’s sportswashers City and the thorn in their sides that has been Jürgen Klopp’s Reds. In reality, things haven’t quite played out as expected, with an injury-plagued and apparently exhausted Liverpool side stumbling out of the gate and currently say 11th with just 10 points from eight games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups

Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs will try to ride the UEFA Champions League momentum when they return to Premier League action against the Toffees in north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Antonio Conte’s side remains within touching distance of the title race,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
lastwordonsports.com

Premier League Predictions Matchweek 11 – Manchester United Shock and Arsenal Impressive

As some teams move into double-digit matches played this weekend, we are starting to get a sense of what will characterise this year’s Premier League table. Among these seem to be the dominance of Manchester City and surprise package Arsenal, as well as struggles for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, despite the languishing pair having had starkly opposing summer transfer windows. Even considering a couple of very impressive results, Liverpool have also not been on the pace this campaign, and currently sit in tenth place behind two of the three newly promoted sides, albeit with a game in hand on both of them. This matchweek, Last Word on Football once again provides our Premier League predictions, with the potential for some huge upsets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Bournemouth delivers entertaining 2-2 draw (video)

Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE

