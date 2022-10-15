Read full article on original website
El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds
First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in...
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea look to keep the four-match winning run going, in spite of a growing number of key injuries. A win is also necessary to keep in touch with the leading trio of teams. Villa come in struggling for good results, but under-pressure Steven Gerrard could engineer a turnaround starting today.
Leeds United v Arsenal: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Leeds United host Arsenal on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Sampdoria vs. Roma odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: October 17, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions
There has been a goal scored within the first 33 minutes of Roma's last 11 Italian Serie A road matches, a trend that will be put to the test when the club faces Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Roma has won consecutive Serie A matches after losing two league matches in September. Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic will face a tough task in his second match as the newly appointed manager, as Roma have only lost once in their last eight matches against Sampdoria, winning five of those contests. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City
Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash
Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Catch up with the weekend's Premier League action
Gary Lineker introduces highlights and analysis of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, plus goals from Friday's meeting between Brentford and Brighton. If you missed Match of the Day then fear not - you can catch up on the action on BBC iPlayer here. And if you missed out on the...
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Brighton vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King Charles' coronation next year... but Premier League matches could be postponed AGAIN because of police resources needed in London
Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
Brendan Rodgers insists he ‘would remain friends’ with Leicester owner Top Srivaddhanaprabha if he is sacked as fans chanted ‘we want Rodgers out’ after Palace stalemate... but the Foxes boss has ‘had no indication’ that his job is on the line
Brendan Rodgers says he'll stay friends with Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha even if he ends up being sacked at the King Power. Rodgers is fighting for his managerial life after sections of the crowd called for his dismissal during the goalless home draw with Crystal Palace that kept Leicester in deep relegation trouble.
Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford
Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Following Liverpool’s early August victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, many began to cast their eyes ahead to when the two sides would face off two months later in October. It was a game that, it as assumed, would have significant title ramifications in the expected race Pep Guardiola’s sportswashers City and the thorn in their sides that has been Jürgen Klopp’s Reds. In reality, things haven’t quite played out as expected, with an injury-plagued and apparently exhausted Liverpool side stumbling out of the gate and currently say 11th with just 10 points from eight games.
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
Tottenham vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups
Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs will try to ride the UEFA Champions League momentum when they return to Premier League action against the Toffees in north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Antonio Conte’s side remains within touching distance of the title race,...
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 11 – Manchester United Shock and Arsenal Impressive
As some teams move into double-digit matches played this weekend, we are starting to get a sense of what will characterise this year’s Premier League table. Among these seem to be the dominance of Manchester City and surprise package Arsenal, as well as struggles for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, despite the languishing pair having had starkly opposing summer transfer windows. Even considering a couple of very impressive results, Liverpool have also not been on the pace this campaign, and currently sit in tenth place behind two of the three newly promoted sides, albeit with a game in hand on both of them. This matchweek, Last Word on Football once again provides our Premier League predictions, with the potential for some huge upsets.
Fulham vs Bournemouth delivers entertaining 2-2 draw (video)
Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi says Albion wanted to win for Enock Mwepu
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says they had hoped to beat Brentford for Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire this week at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition. MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on...
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10
Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
