Summit, IL

Free food, free smiles

Friendly volunteers passed out fresh fruit, vegetables and grains at no charge earlier this month at the San Miguel Community Center, 1936 W. 48th St. Sponsored by Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya and other members of U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García’s political organization, the giveaway is held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. – Supplied photo.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago magazine

Where Chicago’s White Population Has Grown

The story of Chicago’s post-World War II white flight is well known. In 1950, almost every neighborhood outside the South Side Black Belt was more than 90 percent white. Within twenty years, neighborhoods such as East Garfield Park and Greater Grand Crossing were 90 percent Black. Since the 1990s,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys

CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago

An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

IL Treasurer gives largest unclaimed property in American history to heirs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Treasurer has given the largest monetary unclaimed property back to their rightful heirs in American history. State Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday he handed out $11 million to Joseph Richard Stancak, a Chicago man who died of natural causes. The treasurer does not know how Stancak accumulated his […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

5 charged with stealing mail, United States Postal Service keys in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of "Operation Broken Arrow," an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
villageofhazelcrest.org

Hiring for Village of Hazel Crest Entry and Lateral Police Officers

The Hazel Crest Fire and Police Commission is accepting applications for the full-time. positions of Entry-Level Police Officer, with starting salary of $60,576; Also, Full/PartTime Lateral Hires with starting salary ranging from $60,576 to $92,158, commensurate. with full-time equivalent experience. Minimum Requirements. • High School diploma (or equivalent) • 30...
HAZEL CREST, IL

