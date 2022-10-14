Read full article on original website
Free food, free smiles
Friendly volunteers passed out fresh fruit, vegetables and grains at no charge earlier this month at the San Miguel Community Center, 1936 W. 48th St. Sponsored by Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya and other members of U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García’s political organization, the giveaway is held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. – Supplied photo.
Cook County’s basic income pilot: 184,000+ applicants, just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn’t take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among...
Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open
UPTOWN — Residents and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to rededicate the Winthrop Family Historical Garden to honor the Black residents who fought racist segregation to make Uptown their home. The community area and garden at 4628 N. Winthrop Ave. was redesigned and renamed to recognize Black residents who...
Immigrants From Texas Need Winter Clothes, Coats, Shoes And Supplies. Here’s How You Can Donate￼
CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants from Texas need winter gear, toiletries and other essentials, and city leaders are asking Chicagoans to pitch in. The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications’ website details how Chicagoans can donate and volunteer to support the hundreds of refugees who have arrived in Chicago in recent weeks.
50 years after it began, the Clean Water Act’s impact still seen with the Chicago River
CHICAGO — Tuesday marks 50 years since the start of the Clean Water Act. The act helped steer dollars and projects toward the clean-up of the nation’s waterways including the historic Chicago River. The Chicago River is now the cleanest it has been in 150 years. It has also led to more development along […]
Chicago's Top Doctor Addresses Concerns After High Levels of Weed Killer Ingredient Found on Plants Across Illinois, Midwest
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Ill. treasurer returns $11M to late Chicagoan’s estate: ‘This is a life-changing amount of money’
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ returned $11 million to a late Chicago man’s estate — the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in U.S. history.
Where Chicago’s White Population Has Grown
The story of Chicago’s post-World War II white flight is well known. In 1950, almost every neighborhood outside the South Side Black Belt was more than 90 percent white. Within twenty years, neighborhoods such as East Garfield Park and Greater Grand Crossing were 90 percent Black. Since the 1990s,...
'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys
CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
IL Treasurer gives largest unclaimed property in American history to heirs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Treasurer has given the largest monetary unclaimed property back to their rightful heirs in American history. State Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday he handed out $11 million to Joseph Richard Stancak, a Chicago man who died of natural causes. The treasurer does not know how Stancak accumulated his […]
Chief Judge Timothy Evans is up for retention during the current election cycle. How should you vote?
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
5 charged with stealing mail, United States Postal Service keys in Chicago
CHICAGO -- Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of "Operation Broken Arrow," an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Here are some things to know before you vote for (or against) the Cook County judges on your ballot
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
Hiring for Village of Hazel Crest Entry and Lateral Police Officers
The Hazel Crest Fire and Police Commission is accepting applications for the full-time. positions of Entry-Level Police Officer, with starting salary of $60,576; Also, Full/PartTime Lateral Hires with starting salary ranging from $60,576 to $92,158, commensurate. with full-time equivalent experience. Minimum Requirements. • High School diploma (or equivalent) • 30...
