ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers CB Bryce Callahan Looks to Continue Building Off Hot Start to 2022 Season

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iH1W3_0iZfqCNT00

The Chargers have received high-end productivity at the nickel cornerback position from Bryce Callahan.

COSTA MESA – Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan was a late addition to the team this offseason, but the value he's brought to Brandon Staley's defense cannot be undermined.

Callahan, in joining the Chargers, kept him in a similar scheme to the one he's played in during his previous stops with the Bears and Broncos. While he offers versatility as a player who can play inside and along the boundary, Callahan has held down the nickel cornerback position for the Chargers this season.

"It helps being that I played in this scheme my whole career," Callahan said of his encouraging start to the year. "I came in already kind of familiar with it, comfortable with the things I needed to do. And then after that, it's just playing assignment football, doing your technique, being responsible for your assignment."

Through five weeks, Callahan leads the Chargers with two interceptions and hasn't allowed more than 21 receiving yards in a single game up to this point. Quarterbacks have targeted Callahan in coverage 19 times, resulting in 11 completions for 75 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Among cornerbacks with 100 coverage snaps this season, Callahan has held opponents to the third-fewest yards.

“I think that Bryce is playing like he always has, which is just steady, productive," coach Brandon Staley said. "I think that he has been a real bright spot for our defense. He’s been so consistent through five games. He’s been able to go toe-to-toe. I think that you saw the stats, the metrics of his coverage ability, and when he has been in coverage, what the completion percentage has been, and stuff like that.

"He’s having an excellent year. That’s how he’s played. He’s just brought that veteran presence. In today’s NFL, when you play five DBs, your star is as important of a position as there is. Certainly glad to have him.”

The Chargers' new-look defense has shown the potential that the unit has, delivering timely interceptions. But on the flip-side, they've still encountered struggles periodically in trying to slow down the run.

Last week, the Browns averaged seven yards per carry, running for 213 yards. Teams have averaged 130 rushing yards on the Chargers, ranking 24th in the NFL.

But just as Cleveland ran the ball to their own liking just a week ago, the Chargers came through with a game-altering interception when they needed it most. Safety Alohi Gilman picked off Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the end zone as regulation reached the three minute mark.

"I think coach said it perfectly, 'we're a work and progress,' Callahan said in assessing the defense's play. "We have all the pieces we need to be a great defense. There's been splashes here and there – but with explosives we have given up and big runs we need to stop – once we get all of that figured out, we'll be a great defense. We're a work in progress."

As the Chargers look to gather more consistency on defense, the unit's starting group features six new starters – including two in the secondary with Callahan and J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who's still trying to find his footing following ankle surgery and an adjustment to a new defense schematically, has yet to log his first interception with the Chargers.

But Callahan says Jackson has brought wisdom regarding concepts he used as a member of the Patriots as they look to add that into the Chargers' arsenal.

"Press-man, man techniques, things like that. Bringing some of what he did in New England over here and how they kind of see things and what worked for them in how we can incorporate that into our stuff," Callahan said of Jackson's impact. "He's played a lot of football so he knows a tip or two."

In Week 6, as the Chargers look to stack their third consecutive win, they’ll host the Broncos, a team Callahan knows quite well having played in Denver from 2020-2021.

Callahan will matchup in the slot against former teammate KJ Hamler, looking to slow down the speedy pass-catcher.

"He’s been doing that slot cover since he came in the league, and has been in this system for a long time," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of Callahan's success in the slot. "He definitely knows what he is doing. We feel like he is a quarterback at that position, especially when you have new pieces and younger players on the outside of him. We think that he provides some calmness in his play."

Callahan is one interception shy of setting his single-season career-high with three.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
49erswebzone

What 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about the upcoming trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is on November 1. It's the last chance for teams to try to improve their rosters by dealing players with one another, getting ready for the final stretch of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers will have just played the Los Angeles Rams and be entering their bye week when the deadline arrives, so they'll have a good idea of any glaring roster needs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) limited for Denver again on Friday

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) was limited at practice on Friday ahead of Week 6's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Gordon remained limited with neck and rib injuries on Friday. Saturday's final practice report will provide more information. Mike Boone (foot) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and would see an increase in touches if Gordon is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

What Next for the Baltimore Ravens After Marcus William’s Injury?

The Baltimore Ravens won 19-17 against the Cincinnati Bengals in dramatic fashion in Week 5. However, the win has been clouded by Marcus William’s injury, which landed him on IR. The injury is said to be a dislocated wrist. It has ruled Williams out for a “significant” time.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
215
Followers
626
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy