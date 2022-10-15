CCSJC, Town Councilors, Continue To Spar Over Prioritizing The Needs Of Amherst’s Most Vulnerable Residents

Read full article on original website
Concert held at Sons of Erin to aid veterans cemetery in Agawam
Folks visiting the Sons of Erin in Westfield on Sunday could be treated to the joyous tones of live music, with the added knowledge that this concert was dedicated to supporting our fallen veterans.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Building Sustainable Neighborhoods Takes Community
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. In my life, entire years have passed without a conversation with my neighbors. As a teacher and single mom, I would come home from work, pick up kids, drive into the garage, walk directly into the house, make dinner, clean up, focus on homework and getting ready for bed, and then, after kids were in bed, do my homework for teaching.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
amherstindy.org
Residents Request CPA Funds For Fort River Athletic Fields
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Recreation Commission, October 12, 2022. Matt Cain, Andrew MacDougall, Yousef Fadel, and Carolyn Mailler. Absent: Sanjay Arwade. Staff: Rey Harp (Director of Amherst Recreation) CPA Proposal For Fort River Athletic Fields. Three Amherst residents, Maria Kopicki, Toni Cunningham, and Rudy Perkins, presented a...
terrier-times.org
West Springfield Welcomes Second Sister City
Some students might remember the project that our own Italian Language students did with students from Istituto Statale di Istruzione Superiore last year, which was broadcasted to the student body. If you don’t remember, or are a freshman, our Italian Language students worked with real Italian students to present a slideshow about culture in each other’s languages. This is the first that the high school student body was seeing the effects of a partnership between the City of West Springfield and the Valdarno region of Italy. This year, we took it a step further, and welcomed into town our first Italian exchange students. They were welcomed by Mayor Reichelt and Town Councilman Ed Sullivan at the Italian Cultural Center in Springfield, MA. It was the first real step toward the strong partnership we’d been working for.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Pelham Education Association Rally For A Fair Contract
APEA asks the public to please stand with us and come to the APEA Rally for a Fair Contract! 10-11 a.m. on Saturday October 15 on the Town C. The Amherst Pelham Education Association has been working on an expired contract this year. In January the Amherst School Committee first proposed a 2.5% Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) and then this Spring they reduced their offer to just a 2% COLA even after all the challenges educaators have face these recent years and the current staffing crisis that we face.
amherstindy.org
westernmassnews.com
Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
amherstindy.org
Library Trustees Approve Unpublished Agreement With Town. New Building Project Budget Released
Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of October 10, 2022. Trustees OK Revised Memorandum of Agreement Unavailable To Public. Considerable pushback from Jones Library Trustees has resulted in the revision of an amended Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) prepared by Town of Amherst Administration. Written to protect the Town and its taxpayers from wasting designer costs of $1.8 million in the event that the seriously over-budget $50 million Jones Library renovation-expansion project is not able to proceed past the opening of construction bids, the MOA stipulates that the Library must put at least $1.8 million into urgent deferred repairs should the building project be terminated.
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence
HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
High School sophomore again seeking donations for goodie bags for troops
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School sophomore Jillian Battles is continuing her commitment to community service through a donation drive that she has undertaken to fill 800 bags with needed items and goodies for the troops. The drive will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. She is well underway with...
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
SafeTiva Labs grand opening in Westfield
The cannabis industry continues to grow in our area. This time in Westfield, where a cannabis testing facility held its grand opening Friday night.
